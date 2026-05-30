Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Tabbed to Join AFC Contender

After four seasons together, the Miami Dolphins released All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, as the veteran was set to carry a $51 million cap hit in the 2026 season.

That figure alone made it unlikely that Hill would have remained on the team, but the devastating knee injury he suffered during Week 4 against the Jets made it a certainty. Hill’s injury was so severe that he was scheduled to undergo a second surgery months after the initial surgery following the injury.

However, as the season approaches and Hill theoretically gets healthier, new rumors are beginning to surface about where the former Dolphins wide receiver may end up.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Predicted to Reunite With Chiefs

The team most often associated with Hill has been the Kansas City Chiefs. After trading Hill to the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2022 season, the Chiefs went on to win two Super Bowls, but struggled to replicate the explosive offense they had with Hill.

Now, Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano has determined the Chiefs to be the best landing spot for the veteran receiver.

Manzano wrote:

“I hesitated with adding Hill to this list because he’s dealing with a significant knee injury that could cost him most of the 2026 season.

But if he’s cleared at any point this season, Hill will likely see plenty of interest because of how dynamic he’s been throughout his 10-year career, which started with the Chiefs in 2016. Kansas City could have interest in its former wide receiver because it again lacks pass catchers for Patrick Mahomes. Also, there’s uncertainty with Rashee Rice again after his latest off-the-field incident.

It doesn’t seem like the Chiefs will answer their wide receiver concerns any time soon, likely making them a suitor for Hill if he’s cleared this year. Hill played only four games last year in Miami, recording 21 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown.”

The Kansas City Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins prior to the 2022 season as the Chiefs did not want to make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, after Davante Adams had previously reset the market with the Las Vegas Raiders. After negotiations with the Jets and Dolphins, Hill agreed to join Miami in what was a blockbuster trade.

Miami Dolphins Wide Receivers

After releasing Hill, the Dolphins also made the controversial decision to part ways with Jaylen Waddle as the team traded the wide receiver to the Denver Broncos.

As a result, Miami Herald writer Omar Kelly noted that a wide receiver must now step up. Kelly wrote:

“The worst thing about Miami’s watered-down roster heading into this season is the fact that there aren’t any proven playmaking receivers on it, and it’s doubtful that reinforcements are coming. That means the Dolphins are hopeful that one of the minimum-salary veterans — Tutu Atwell, Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington — or one of the rookies — Caleb Douglas, Kevin Coleman Jr., or Chris Bell, who is rehabbing a knee injury he suffered in late November — becomes an alpha receiver who can carry the passing game on his shoulders. If nobody steps up Willis is going to have a long, and possibly painful season.”