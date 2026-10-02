Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Sends Clear Message Before Week 4

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will search for their first win of the season as they take on the undefeated Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Meanwhile, former Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains unsigned after being released by Miami this offseason. Hill, 32, was set to carry a $51 million cap hit in the 2026 season, and with his status uncertain after a dislocated knee injury in 2025, Miami opted to move on from the star wide receiver.

Unfortunately, the wide receiver has had a tumultuous road back from his injury. Hill has already undergone two surgeries, which is why he was advised to wait until October to try and make his comeback. Now that October is here, Hill has sent a clear message on his status.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Sends Clear Message

Tyreek Hill posted a pair of videos to his Instagram stories of him running routes in his backyard. The videos had the following captions: “feeling good, feeling great” and “pass me the ballllllll”

The Palm Beach Post’s Miami Dolphins beat reporter David Furones posted on X: “Tyreek Hill appears to be getting closer. The quick twitch might be coming back for him.”

The former Dolphins wide receiver appears to be progressing after he said in July, “My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg, so I’m trying to regain all the power back in my left leg. But it’s one day at a time.”

While the wide receiver remains unsigned, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, expressed that several teams had shown interest in the former All-Pro.

As a member of the Miami Dolphins, Hill posted the two best seasons by a wide receiver in franchise history. His production declined in 2024 as he played the majority of the season with a torn wrist. Prior to his injury in 2025, Hill appeared to be returning to form as he was on pace for his second 100-yard game before exiting Week 4 with the devastating knee injury.

Dolphins vs. Vikings

The Miami Dolphins would love to have a weapon such as Hill on the team as they get ready to face off against the Minnesota Vikings. The last time Miami played Minnesota, Hill totaled 12 receptions for 177 yards in a Dolphins loss in 2022. Hill posted those impressive receiving numbers despite the team’s quarterbacks being Skylar Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater.

Unfortunately for Miami, they will travel to Minnesota dealing with their own injuries at the wide receiver position. Rookie third-round pick Caleb Douglas, who was Miami’s leading receiver through the first two weeks of the season, was ruled out for the second consecutive game after suffering an ankle injury against the San Francisco 49ers.

Regarding Douglas’ absence, Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala wrote: “He (Douglas) looked great throughout the offseason and made some plays in their preseason games. He caught seven passes for 113 yards through the first two weeks before suffering an ankle injury late in their loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Without him, Miami will probably rely more on Malik Washington and Chris Bell again in Week 4, but it will be a tough task for the offense against Brian Flores’ blitz-heavy defense.”