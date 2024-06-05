Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came to practice sporting a very different and slimmed-down look, one that caught the eye of teammate Tyreek Hill.

Tagovailoa looked noticeably slimmer as he arrived at the team’s mandatory minicamp, telling reporters that he instituted a diet and exercise regimen this offseason and cut back on sugars. While the Dolphins quarterback didn’t put a number to his weight loss, his new look made quite an impression on Hill.

Tyreek Hill Jokes About Tua’s Weight Loss

Hill offered a bit of light-hearted criticism about Tagovailoa’s previous weight, noting that his teammate put on some pounds during last season. Hill also joked about what might be behind the latest weight loss.

“I ain’t going to lie: When I saw Tua at the Pro Bowl, I was kind of scared,” Hill said on June 4. “Dude was fat as (expletive). He was fat. He was chubby. I was like, ‘Hold on, bro. Hold on, bro. Ryan Clark said you were kind of thick. He wasn’t lying.’ But seeing him now and where he’s come from and how skinny he’s gotten – what’s that stuff everybody is taking? Ozempic? He had to be taking that, I don’t know.”

Fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle had a bit of a different reaction, saying he liked Tua more when he had more meat on his bones.

“I told him I missed chubby Tua, man,” Waddle said on Tuesday. “I miss chubby Tua, man. I ain’t going to lie, I didn’t like when I saw him. I told him, ‘I’m not (expletive) with it.’ I told him straight up: ‘I’m not (expletive) with it. Eat some more or something, man.’ “

Dolphins Quarterback Gets Strong Reviews

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reported that Tagovailoa “looked sharp” in the team’s 7-on-7 drills at minicamp and said he aimed to get better mobility through his weight loss.

“I feel better,” Tua said. “Quicker on my feet. More nimble. I can extend plays more.”

While his appearance at minicamp drew some surprised reactions, Tagovailoa stressed that he has been undergoing gradual changes over the last two years.

“Just because you’re training with the weight that you have and even the weight that you lose, so your body sort of gets used to it as you’re training,” Tagovailoa said. “So it’s not like it happens all overnight. No, it’s a subtle change, and as you start to shred, you get used to holding that weight. You get used to moving around with that weight and whatnot, so it’s not much of a change in that sense.”

Tagovailoa is coming off a season where he threw for a career-best 4,624 yards with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The steady improvement earned a strong endorsement from Hill, who told reporters that the Dolphins quarterback has more than earned a contract extension.