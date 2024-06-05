“Tua should’ve [already] been paid. I’ve been saying this all offseason, man. I know we got a great front office,” Hill said, via CBS Sports. He added, “They’re going to get it done. … The progression of how he’s getting better each and every year, and how he’s carrying this offense, it’s crazy. … He’s continually getting better, he’s gradually getting better each and every year. Last year was a Pro Bowl. This year’s gonna be a playoff win and much more. So Tua should’ve been paid.”