Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Gets Concerning Statement From Insider

The Miami Dolphins chose to cut ties with Tyreek Hill this offseason. By moving on from the receiver, Miami clears $22,885,294 in cap space. However, it comes with a $28,248,750 dead money charge for Hill, per Dolphins Wire.

Once the Dolphins cut Hill, many speculated that the veteran wideout would return to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, that has yet to happen, and no other teams are ready to scoop up the player ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Moreover, NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared a concerning statement that might explain why Hill remains a free agent as June approaches.

“The issue with Tyreek is we truly don’t know will he be healthy enough to play right,” Pelissero said in a May 25 video from the “Rich Eisen Show.” “Forget Week 1, I’m talking about all of 2026. That was a severe knee injury, which is why Miami really didn’t have a choice but to cut him loose.”

Last season, 112 pass snaps before his season-ending injury, recording 21 receptions, 265 passing yards, one touchdown, and averaging 12.6 yards per reception, according to PFF.

Former Dolphins WR Does Have a Market If Healthy

Despite that concerning statement from Pelissero, he did mention that if Hill can prove that he’s healthy, there will be interest from teams. Nonetheless, it doesn’t appear any team is willing to sign him without signs that he’s ready to play football at some point this 2026 season.

“I do believe Tyreek will have interest when he’s healthy, it’s just not yet clear if he’s anywhere close enough to health in August, September for someone to sign him or are we talking about is this like Odell some years ago where we were really into November and December before we could even talk about is this guy going to be ready to help a team this season,” Pelissero added.

Chiefs Picked as a Landing Spot for Tyreek Hill

Since his release in February, Hill has been in the rumor mill, and his name has been connected to the Chiefs when discussing potential landing spots. One person who is also buying into a return to Kansas City is Andrew Peters of Bleacher Report.

“Hill already knows the Chiefs’ offense well and is comfortable playing alongside Patrick Mahomes since he spent the first six years of his career in Kansas City,” Peters wrote in an April 25 article.

“Both Hill and the Chiefs are trying to bounce back from an unfortunate season, and the two could help each other out. Not to mention, Kansas City is in need of a reliable receiver after none of its receivers recorded more than 600 yards in 2025.”

The Chiefs know Hill inside and out; moreover, there’s the connection with Patrick Mahomes. Nonetheless, the player is over 30 and coming off a serious injury.

While the veteran is a free agent and might come at an inexpensive cost, there’s still risk in signing him, as he could be a shell of himself, and the Chiefs don’t get the impact receiver they need. It will be interesting to see whether his market stirs up in the coming weeks or takes time to develop.