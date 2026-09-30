Tyreek Hill Ends Dolphins Reunion Speculation With Candid Post

Entering Week 4 of the NFL season, former Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains unsigned.

Last season, Hill suffered a dislocated knee during Miami’s Week 4 game against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Despite the severity of the injury, Hill’s agent originally stated that the expectation was for the wide receiver to be ready for the season opener in 2026.

Since then, the Dolphins released the veteran receiver as he was set to carry a $51 million cap hit. He did not fulfill the expectation and was not ready for the season opener as Hill had to undergo a second surgery in the offseason.

The current expectation for Hill is that he will attempt to resume his comeback in October. And while there had been some speculation that he might want to return to the Dolphins in 2026, a cryptic post may have ended that speculation.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Shares Cryptic Post

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted on X: “I think I’m ready for some cold weather”

Of course, the Miami Dolphins are practically the opposite of a cold weather team, meaning Hill’s cryptic post may rule out a potential reunion.

Regarding Hill’s post, former three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt said on The Pat McAfee show, “Is it cold in Kansas City yet?”

Tyreek Hill spent the first six seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a Super Bowl, before he was traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2022.

Hill has been alluding to his comeback recently, as he posted on X earlier in the week, “It’s almost time to get off the couch and get to work 🥹”

Potential Tyreek Hill Destinations

After Hill’s post, CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell listed some potential cold-weather destinations. Podell also thought the Kansas City Chiefs made sense after Hill’s comments, as he wrote: “This is the most obvious one: a homecoming with three-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes and future Hall of Fame coach Andy Reid. Both sides need each other. Hill needs an NFL home, and the Chiefs are hurting for playmaking at the wide receiver position.

At the age of 37, tight end Travis Kelce remains Kansas City’s leader in targets (18, along with running back Kenneth Walker III), catches (14), receiving yards (231) and receiving touchdowns (2, tied with Walker) through the first three weeks of the 2026 season. The Chiefs need more pass catchers who can take the load off of Kelce’s shoulders, so he can make it to the playoffs as healthy as can be. Hill could help with that.”

The Miami Dolphins know firsthand how Kansas City can be a cold-weather team. In 2023, Hill and the Dolphins went to Kansas City during the Wild Card round of the playoffs and struggled to overcome the elements during a 26-7 loss in what was the fourth-coldest game in NFL history. Hill scored Miami’s lone touchdown during that game.