Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Makes Feelings Clear on Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins kicked off the 2026 season with a 27-13 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

It marked the second consecutive season the Dolphins began with a loss, after previously winning four straight Week 1 games.

While the result was the same as last season, the team looked very different. Miami’s 2026 team consists of a new head coach, a new unproven quarterback and a large number of rookie starters. Meanwhile, the 2025 version was a team that appeared to be on the last legs of a failed rebuild.

Now, former wide receiver of that 2025 team Tyreek Hill has sent a clear message to the team’s former head coach Mike McDaniel.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Sends Message to Mike McDaniel

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who remains without an NFL team in 2026, posted a story on his Snapchat of him with former head coach Mike McDaniel. The story included the caption: “I miss you dear friend.”

Hill was among the first major decisions head coach Mike McDaniel made with the team. When asked by then general manager Chris Grier if Hill would be a good fit with the Dolphins, McDaniel pushed for the team to acquire the All-Pro wide receiver despite the large draft capital the team would give up in the trade.

McDaniel then made Hill the primary focus of Miami’s offense, which led to Hill having the two best individual seasons of his career. In 2022, Hill set a new Dolphins franchise record with 1,710 receiving yards and earned a top-10 MVP finish and was selected as a first-team All-Pro. In 2023, Hill once again set a Dolphins franchise record with 1,799 receiving yards, another top-10 MVP finish and another first-team All-Pro.

Unfortunately, their tenure came to an end when Tyreek Hill suffered a dislocated knee injury during the team’s Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After Hill was out of the lineup, the Dolphins decided to turn into a team that leaned more on the running game, which resulted in running back De’Von Achane having the best season of his career.

Mike McDaniel’s And Tua Tagovailoa’s Relationship

After the 2025 season, Mike McDaniel was fired after going 6-7 without Hill. Following McDaniel’s dismissal, All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill took to social media to post a GIF of comedian Kevin Hart saying “damn.”

Upon being fired from the Dolphins, McDaniel became one of the most sought-after offensive coordinator options for other NFL teams. He was then hired by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rumors of Hill possibly joining McDaniel and the Chargers surfaced, as Hill leaned into the speculation. However, the former Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver would likely only sign with a team toward the end of the season as his agent revealed that doctors advised him to pause his comeback until October.

If Hill is healthy and able to contribute, he would likely be a massive help to the Los Angeles Chargers, who struggled during McDaniel’s first game. The Chargers scored only 14 points in Week 1 as they were upset at home by the Arizona Cardinals.