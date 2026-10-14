Tyreek Hill Found Liable in Civil Trial as Chiefs Weigh Reunion

Tyreek Hill remains a free agent as he works toward returning to the NFL after a serious knee injury ended his 2025 season with the Miami Dolphins. The 32-year-old wide receiver suffered a dislocated left knee and multiple ligament tears in September 2025 before Miami released him in February.

Kansas City contacted his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, about a possible reunion after injuries affected its receiving corps. Hill spent six seasons with the Chiefs from 2016 through 2021, earning six Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro honors.

However, Hill’s potential return involves questions beyond his physical recovery. His next NFL opportunity remains uncertain, as developments outside football could influence decisions for interested teams and the league.

Tyreek Hill Found Liable for Two Battery Counts in Civil Trial

NFL insider Ari Meirov reported that “Free agent WR Tyreek Hill was found liable for two counts of battery against his estranged wife in a civil trial Tuesday and ordered to pay $500,000 in damages.

The jury found Hill not liable on eight other counts, which included allegations of battery, continuing domestic violence, and assault.

The NFL says the matter remains under review under its personal conduct policy, meaning Hill could still face a suspension.”

The Athletic’s Adam Kilgore reported the two counts involved incidents in January 2024 and April 2025.

The jury awarded Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill $500,000 in compensatory damages but no punitive damages.

Hill denied most of his estranged wife’s allegations while testifying during the civil trial.

He acknowledged making threatening statements during an argument and described pushing her against a wall with enough force to create a hole.

The verdict was a civil finding, not a criminal conviction.

The NFL’s review remains separate from the civil case. The league does not need criminal charges to impose discipline under its personal conduct policy, which also considers similar misconduct before a player enters the NFL.

Hill pleaded guilty in 2015 to assault and battery by strangulation involving his pregnant girlfriend, before the Chiefs drafted him in 2016.

No suspension has been announced. Hill’s physical condition also remains relevant to his return, with his agent previously indicating that the receiver could target a November comeback.

Chiefs Add Justin Watson as Tyreek Hill’s NFL Future Remains Unclear

While Hill remains unsigned, Kansas City has made another move to strengthen its receiving depth.

The Chiefs signed veteran wide receiver Justin Watson to their practice squad after placing Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve with a dislocated ankle.

Rashee Rice also suffered a hamstring injury during Kansas City’s 30-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Those setbacks have increased the team’s need for additional receiving options.

Watson previously spent three seasons with Kansas City, recording 64 receptions for 1,064 yards and seven touchdowns across 50 regular-season games.

He was on the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning teams in 2022 and 2023.

Watson’s return gives Kansas City a familiar option as it manages the injuries, but it does not confirm that the team has ended its pursuit of other receivers.

The Chiefs have not announced a contract with Hill.

Hill’s possible reunion with his former team therefore remains unresolved. His recovery and the NFL’s ongoing review are important factors as he seeks another opportunity to play.