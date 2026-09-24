Tyreek Hill Fuels Dolphins Return Speculation With Social Media Post Before Week 3

After four seasons, the Miami Dolphins decided to move on from All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill this offseason.

The move made sense as the veteran wide receiver was set to carry a $51 million cap hit in the 2026 season. Perhaps more importantly, the wide receiver’s status remained up in the air as he suffered a devastating knee injury during Miami’s Week 4 win against the New York Jets during the 2025 season. Hill’s injury put his playing career in doubt, which only made Miami’s decision to release him easier.

While Hill has expressed a desire to return to play, he remains unsigned after the first two weeks of the season. Hill’s agent did indicate that doctors told him to wait until October to attempt his comeback. With October approaching, Hill has now fueled speculation about a potential return to the Dolphins with his latest social media post.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Fuels Return Speculation

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted a Facebook reel, which included some of his best moments during his tenure with the team. Tyreek Hill’s reel ended with the Miami Dolphins logo.

After his post, fans were quick to reply and add to the speculation that Hill may want to return to the team.

Throughout the offseason, Hill has referenced the Dolphins in a positive fashion. During the 2026 FIFA World Cup Tyreek Hill posted a picture on his Snapchat story of him going to a game at Miami’s stadium with the caption, “Hard Rock stadium I missed you.”

Additionally, Hill previously posted a picture on his Snapchat story showing he was at the Miami Dolphins training facility. He included a blue heart with the image and the location.

While Hill’s agent has indicated that the wide receiver will be targeting joining a playoff contender, perhaps he would also consider a return to the team where he spent the last four seasons. Maybe Hill’s Facebook reel was simply a nostalgic video regarding his positive tenure with the team, or maybe it was a way to express his desire to return to the Dolphins.

Potential Tyreek Hill Reunion

Regardless of Hill’s intent with the reel, the Miami Dolphins have not appeared open to signing veterans past the age of 30. Hill, 32, would be the oldest player on Miami’s roster, which is currently the youngest roster in the NFL.

However, one could make the argument that despite his age, Hill could help solve some long-term questions for the Dolphins’ future. Among the most important things for the Dolphins this season is finding out whether quarterback Malik Willis is the long-term solution at the position for the team.

Through two weeks, that remains unclear. Miami’s offense has been inconsistent as they have managed only two touchdowns and have not held a lead in either game. Willis has shown flashes of superior talent and ability, but his wide receiver corps is inexperienced and has struggled to create separation.

If Hill does join Miami, he would likely become the team’s top receiver option if he’s close to what he was in 2025. That would then open the door for Hill to sign a big contract after the season, with the Dolphins or elsewhere, and help figure out whether Malik Willis can be a franchise quarterback.