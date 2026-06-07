Former Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Gets Alternative Chiefs Take

Former Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill remains a free agent, and speculation suggests a potential return to the Kansas City Chiefs makes sense. However, nothing has happened there. Moreover, could there be other options for Hill as he looks to prove he’s healthy?

The veteran wideout is recovering from a catastrophic left knee dislocation and multiple torn ligaments—including his ACL—sustained during a September 2025 game against the New York Jets.

Moreover, this offseason, Miami’s new regime decided to cut ties with Hill after four seasons in South Florida. During his time with the Dolphins, Hill had 340 catches for 4,733 yards and scored 29 touchdowns in 54 games, per StatMuse.

Nonetheless, if a return to Kansas City doesn’t materialize, FanSided’s Wynston Wilcox believes that the Indianapolis Colts make sense for Hill to replace Michael Pittman.

“This is a long shot, but it might just be worth it,” Wilcox wrote in a June 4 article. “Daniel Jones is coming off a torn Achilles and while Tyreek Hill is coming off a major knee injury himself, landing Hill could take this Colts offense to that next level. The Colts depleted their offensive weapons so turning to a player like Hill that could still be explosive might not be a bad idea.”

Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Would Be Home Run for Colts

Moreover, this move could be a boom-or-bust signing for Indianapolis, which is looking to bounce back after crashing out in the second half of the 2025 NFL season, leading to the Colts missing the playoffs despite their terrific start.

“This is a move that’s swinging for the fences,” Wilcox added. “If it works out, it will be the lynchpin of this offense. If it doesn’t, it could backfire and ultimately keep this offense from having the success it wants.

Mike McDaniel Gets Blunt Outlook on Head Coaching Future

Hill is one of many former Dolphins and coaches looking for a fresh start after Miami decided to go in a different direction. As a result, Jonathan Zaslow of ESPN Radio and the “Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” gave a prediction for what lies ahead in the coaching career of former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

“I think Mike McDaniel is going to be a really successful offensive coordinator,” Zaslow said in a May 29 video from the “Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.” “I don’t think he was a head coach; I think there are some coaches who aren’t head coaches but can be great coordinators. You’ve seen guys like Norv Turner, Wade Phillips, and Steve Spagnuolo.

“These guys are out there, all right? I think Mike McDaniel is going to wind up being one of those guys. He’s not a head coach, even though he had some modicum of success, but he’s going to be a great coordinator.”

It will be interesting to see where Hill lands and how the former Dolphins players and coaches do with their fresh starts. Meanwhile, Miami is in Year 1 of a rebuild, and they will be looking to see if their young players can take a major step as the new regime identifies a new core.