Tyreek Hill Gets Called Out by Former Teammate Over Cold Weather Claim

Tyreek Hill’s potential NFL return has generated plenty of discussion as the veteran wide receiver continues working his way back from a serious knee injury. His recent comments have also brought renewed attention to where he could play next.

Hill remains a free agent as he approaches his expected return window. The eight-time Pro Bowler has continued his rehabilitation while speculation grows around his next NFL opportunity.

The wide receiver’s latest comments have added another layer to the conversation. His past experience in freezing conditions has also resurfaced as teams and fans discuss where his comeback could take him.

Jordan Poyer Challenges Tyreek Hill Over Cold Weather Claim

Former Miami Dolphins teammate Jordan Poyer challenged Tyreek Hill’s claim that he is ready to return to cold-weather football.

Hill recently posted on X, “I think I’m ready for some cold weather,” prompting discussion about a possible move to a colder NFL market.

Poyer recalled Hill’s experience during Miami’s 2024 AFC Wild Card playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The game took place in freezing conditions, with the temperature dropping below zero.

“He lying,” Poyer said. “He was one of those guys. When we played against the (Kansas City) Chiefs in the playoff game, it was below zero, and he was out there with his shirt off. He was that guy. But he was back in the locker room saying, ‘Yeah, I can’t do this.’ I’m excited, I wanna see what he really talking about there, I’mma text him.”

Hill entered that playoff game without a shirt as part of what he described at the time as a “mindset.” He later acknowledged that the cold was difficult.

Hill’s latest post has since fueled speculation about possible destinations. The Kansas City Chiefs remain part of the discussion because of his six seasons with the team.

Former Packers wide receiver James Jones also publicly recruited Hill to Green Bay. Jones said Hill could fit the Packers’ offense and highlighted the team’s need for another receiver after Jayden Reed went on injured reserve.

Neither Kansas City nor Green Bay has been confirmed as Hill’s next destination.

Beyond the exchange over the weather, Hill’s comeback remains the bigger question as he works toward returning to NFL action.

Tyreek Hill Continues Recovery From Serious Knee Injury

Hill’s comeback began after he suffered a dislocated kneecap and torn ACL against the New York Jets in September 2025. The injury ended his season after four games.

Hill has since documented parts of his rehabilitation. He has worked on stability and mobility while rebuilding lower-body strength.

“I’ve been activating the quads, the glutes, the hamstrings, the calves. I’ve been doing all the stability work, all the mobility work I need to get my knee back right. But it’s one day at a time,” Hill said.

He also described the severity of the injury during a recovery video.

“You know what they told me? I may not be able to walk again. And the doctor’s like, ‘Bro, we don’t know what’s gonna happen with your future.’ And now look at me,” Hill said.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, provided an update on the expected timeline. Rosenhaus said doctors recommended waiting until around October before Hill returns.

“He is doing well,” Rosenhaus said. “His doctors have recommended, though, that he postpone his comeback until perhaps sometime in October. We’re playing it on the safe side…We’re not in a rush; we really just want him to be completely healthy.”

Hill remains a free agent, so his recovery timeline will factor into the next stage of his career. The Chiefs and Packers are among the teams discussed, but no destination has been confirmed.

For now, Hill continues preparing for a return while his latest cold-weather comment keeps the focus on where that comeback could happen.