Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Faces New Obstacle After Blockbuster Trade

Former Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill has not been medically cleared to return to the field after his devastating dislocated knee injury in 2025.

Hill’s injury, which occurred in Miami’s Week 4 game against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, resulted in him missing the remainder of the season as he tore multiple ligaments including his ACL and MCL.

Additionally, Hill has been dealing with an off-the-field issue, as he was found liable on two counts of battery in a civil trial involving his ex-wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro. As a result, Hill may be suspended by the NFL, which likely complicates the possibility that he gets signed.

As of Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs were the only known team to show interest in signing the former Dolphins. However, the Chiefs made a move that may complicate Hill’s chances of returning to the Chiefs.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Gets Bad News at NFL Trade Deadline

The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero posted on X: “Trade! The Chiefs are acquiring WR Josh Downs and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Colts for 2027 fourth-round and fifth-round picks, sources tell @ringer@netflixsports. Kansas City lands a receiver at the buzzer, while Indianapolis keeps loading up for the future.”

Prior to the trade deadline, James Palmer posted on X: “On @PatMcAfeeShow Tyreek Hill’s agent @DrewJRosenhaus said Hill has not been medically cleared yet, but is expected to be medically cleared in a few weeks. Any team that doesn’t land a WR, could be potentially interested in Hill as a free agent as an option.”

The Chiefs landing Downs at the deadline likely decreases their desire to bring back the former All-Pro receiver.

Regarding the move and how it affects Hill, Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame wrote: “While Kansas City could still sign the rehabbing Tyreek Hill later in the season, it’s unclear when or if he’ll be back from a serious knee injury. With that uncertainty looming, general manager Brett Veach moved to acquire Downs for a pair of Day 2 picks, giving the offense more punch.”

Tyreek Hill’s Future

Previously, NFL insider Jordan Schultz said of Hill signing with a team, “I don’t know if anything with Tyreek Hill is necessarily imminent… in my opinion it’s more likely he’s suspended FIRST before he signs.”

It appears that if any team was going to sign Hill and ignore the off-the-field situation, it would have been the Kansas City Chiefs.

Prior to Kansas City acquiring Downs, Chiefs beat reporter Pete Sweeney said of Kansas City potentially adding Hill, “I think the Chiefs will try to turn over every stone to try and get a quality receiver. It’s the type of player as well that it’s ‘do we want to bring this player into the locker room?’ Just considering some of the off-the-field stuff, but at a certain point, the Chiefs showed us two weeks ago the off-the-field to them maybe doesn’t matter.”

Now that the Chiefs have Downs, it remains to be seen whether they will have interest in Hill.