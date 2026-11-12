Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Named Fit for AFC Contender After Week 9

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains unsigned after the NFL trade deadline has come and gone.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, revealed that the wide receiver has yet to be medically cleared; however, he expected that to come in the following weeks. As a result, the likelihood that Hill joins a new NFL team increases.

Hill, who made the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons including two with the Miami Dolphins, will likely want to join a team with a possible chance at contention. Perhaps his former team prior to Miami is the number one option, despite the fact that Kansas City recently acquired a wide receiver at the trade deadline.

One NFL analyst believes the Chiefs are still among the best fits for Hill.

Kansas City Chiefs Listed as Best Fit for Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill

After the NFL trade deadline, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton listed the Kansas City Chiefs as one of the top landing spots for former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Moton wrote: “Hill’s injury recovery and the civil jury’s findings could factor into teams’ evaluations, though a team willing to sign him may still see potential for the explosiveness that made him a game-changing receiver.

Between 2022 and 2023, the 32-year-old averaged more than 100 receiving yards per game and led the league with 13 touchdown receptions in 2023. He played with torn wrist ligaments and still registered 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.

In the following campaign, the dynamic wideout played only four games before suffering season-ending knee injuries that have sidelined him to date.

In October, Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he’s in talks with “multiple teams” regarding his client’s status, with the goal of the receiver joining a club in the “immediate future.”

We may hear buzz about Hill’s return after Thanksgiving, the late stretch of the season when teams push for playoff berths and seeding.

Even with the addition of wideout Josh Downs, the Chiefs may consider reuniting with Hill to add another playmaker for Patrick Mahomes.”

Chiefs’ Interest in Tyreek Hill

Bleacher Report’s Joseph Zucker said of Hill potentially joining the Chiefs: “The Kansas City Chiefs have been a popular choice for Hill given his previous experience with the team and the injuries to the Chiefs’ receiver room. Tyquan Thornton could be sidelined for the remainder of the year, while both Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy have picked up minor knocks.”

Chiefs beat reporter Pete Sweeney said of Kansas City potentially adding Hill, “I think the Chiefs will try to turn over every stone to try and get a quality receiver. It’s the type of player as well that it’s ‘do we want to bring this player into the locker room?’ Just considering some of the off-the-field stuff, but at a certain point, the Chiefs showed us two weeks ago the off-the-field to them maybe doesn’t matter.”

The Chiefs have already shown a willingness to add Hill to their team despite the off-the-field concerns. Hill was widely projected to go undrafted entering the NFL, but the Chiefs selected him in the fifth-round despite the concerns.