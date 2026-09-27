Tyreek Hill Makes Surprising Move Amid Chiefs Reunion Talk

Tyreek Hill remains at an uncertain point in his NFL career as he continues his recovery from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season. The former Miami Dolphins wide receiver is a free agent after the team released him in February, leaving his next destination unresolved.

Hill spent four seasons with Miami after joining the Dolphins from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.

He became one of the team’s leading offensive players during that stretch, but his future has changed significantly since suffering a dislocated knee and torn ACL in Week 4 last season.

The eight-time Pro Bowler is now working toward a potential return while interest in a possible Chiefs reunion continues to surface.

Tyreek Hill Puts $7.7 Million Florida Mansion Back on Market

Kelsi Karruli of Realtor.com reported that Hill has relisted his Southwest Ranches, Florida, mansion for $7.7 million, roughly one month after taking the property off the market.

Hill originally listed the home in March, shortly after the Dolphins released him. He removed it from the market in August before the property returned with a new set of listing photographs.

The wide receiver purchased the estate for $6.9 million in 2022 after joining Miami from Kansas City.

The 9,326-square-foot property sits on 2.28 acres and includes a heated pool and spa, full basketball court, putting green, home gym, theater, podcast room, two guesthouses and a four-car garage.

The property also served as Hill’s Florida home base during his Dolphins tenure.

It is located about 25 minutes from Hard Rock Stadium.

The timing of the listing comes as Hill remains unsigned and continues his rehabilitation. However, the property move does not establish where he intends to play next.

Hill’s potential return to Kansas City has gained attention during the offseason.

Fowler noted that the veteran receiver is “fond of the Chiefs,” while Kansas City has also been linked to the possibility of adding an experienced wide receiver.

Rosenhaus has continued to provide a positive update on Hill’s recovery.

“He absolutely is on track for the start of the regular season,” Rosenhaus said in an interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

Hill’s latest real estate move comes as Miami continues to build its roster without him.

Miami Dolphins Rely on Malik Willis in New Era

The Dolphins have moved forward with a younger roster and are entering a new phase under head coach Jeff Hafley.

Miami opened the 2026 season 0-2 and has yet to hold a lead in either game.

Quarterback Malik Willis has faced early scrutiny after completing 58% of his passes through two games.

Hafley said consistency, timing, and developing chemistry with the players around him remain important areas for Willis.

“I just think it’s the consistency right now and it’s just getting comfortable with the guys around him and getting in rhythm,” Hafley said.

There have also been positives. Willis threw his first touchdown pass as a Dolphin against the San Francisco 49ers, connecting with Ryan Miller for a 77-yard score in Miami’s 35-13 loss.

The Dolphins will also be without rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas for their upcoming game against the Chiefs.

That puts more responsibility on the remaining young offensive players as Miami searches for its first win.

Hill’s Florida mansion is now back on the market, but it should not be viewed as confirmation of a Chiefs reunion. His football future remains unresolved while he continues his recovery and Miami moves ahead with its new-look roster.