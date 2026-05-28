Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Predicted to Join AFC Rival

Earlier this offseason, the Miami Dolphins decided to part ways with All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill as he was set to carry a $51 million cap hit in the 2026 season. While there was possibility of a contract restructure, that possibility likely went away once Hill suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 4 against the New York Jets.

As a result of his injury, Hill has remained a free agent as his knee injury resulted in the receiver undergoing two surgeries. However, with the season approaching, teams in need of a wide receiver may be more willing to sign the veteran receiver which is why he has recently been linked to former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s new team.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Linked to Los Angeles Chargers

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay listed potential landing spots for some of the top free agents left available. For Hill, Kay mentioned that everyone seems to be talking about a possible Kansas City Chiefs reunion, but Kay opted to project Hill landing with another AFC West team in the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kay wrote:

“The Los Angeles Chargers, looking to get over the Super Bowl hump as they gear up for Year 3 of the Jim Harbaugh era, should be in the market for Cheetah’s services. The new regime kicked things off with back-to-back playoff appearances, but the Bolts haven’t won a postseason contest since 2018, haven’t been to the Super Bowl since 1994 and have never lifted the Lombardi Trophy.

Hill could change L.A.’s fortunes, helping the downtrodden organization finally break through and win it all. While he’s in the latter stages of his storied career, the wideout was an instrumental part of Kansas City’s Super Bowl LIV run—marking that organization’s first championship victory in five decades

While Hill is coming off a trying 2025 season that was cut short by a brutal knee injury, he’s only two years removed from chasing the league’s single season receiving record and can still be a major asset when healthy.”

Tyreek Hill and Mike McDaniel

Regarding how Hill could fit into the Chargers, Kay added:

“The Bolts may have a handful of skilled wideouts on their roster like Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, but each has struggled with consistency throughout their respective careers and none have the upside of a healthy Hill. If they land the legendary wideout, the Bolts will be getting a game-changer who earned Pro Bowl nods and helped his teams reach the playoffs in each of his first eight NFL seasons.

Even if he’s lost a step following the injury, Hill can still be one of the most elusive pass-catchers in football. That talent will allow quarterback Justin Herbert to take his game to new heights and lift the Bolts to the league’s upper echelon.”

Of course, Hill would be reuniting with Miami’s former head coach. Hill was acquired shortly after McDaniel was hired by the Dolphins in 2022. At the time, the Dolphins had Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson as their top two receivers, but once Hill became available, McDaniel urged general manager Chris Grier to make the trade.

Hill would go on to have the two best statistical seasons of his career under McDaniel, posting the two best seasons by a wide receiver in Miami Dolphins history. It seems unlikely that Hill will be that same level of athlete following his major knee injury, but a reunion with an offensive coach that has proven capable of exploiting his skillset may be the best situation for Hill.

As a result, Chargers on SI’s Andrew Parsaud said of the potential signing, “It seems like a deal worth making for the Chargers.”