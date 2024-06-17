“Tua should’ve [already] been paid. I’ve been saying this all offseason, man. I know we got a great front office … They’re going to get it done,” Hill said, via Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. “The progression of how he’s getting better each and every year, and how he’s carrying this offense, it’s crazy. … He’s continually getting better, he’s gradually getting better each and every year. Last year was a Pro Bowl. This year’s gonna be a playoff win and much more. So Tua should’ve been paid.”

Hill has not shied away from some playful digs at Tagovailoa as well. When the Dolphins quarterback showed up to minicamp showing off a new physique, Hill joked that the weight loss was noticeable and admitted he was worried about Tagovailoa’s weight in the past.

“I’m not gonna lie. When I saw Tua at the Pro Bowl, I was kind of scared,” Hill joked to reporters, via the Palm Beach Post. “He was fat as [expletive].”

Tyreek Hill Has Called Patrick Mahomes ‘The Best Quarterback in the League’

Hill has not always been so careful with his answers on the Tagovailoa vs. Mahomes debate. In an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast that aired in March, he told co-host Ryan Clark that Mahomes was “a different dude” and didn’t dispute that he was the league’s top signal-caller.

“He obviously the best quarterback in the league,” Hill said.

Hill went on to say that Tagovailoa has been steadily improving, but could learn something from the way Mahomes carries himself on the field.

“Now, what I said about Tua being the most accurate… this year for Tua, this is a build-on season because this was obviously his best season of his career,” Hill added. “We gonna go from accurate to being that fearless, cocky — well, not really cocky but [confident] — he gon’ continue to add onto his game, because he’s got the skill set and he got the supporting cast to do it.”