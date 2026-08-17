Miami Dolphins Receive Blunt Take on Possible Tyreek Hill Reunion

After four seasons, and a pair of first-team All-Pro selections, the Miami Dolphins moved on from Tyreek Hill.

With Hill having a $51 million cap hit in the 2026 season, and his status in doubt after he suffered a dislocated knee that ended his season prematurely during Miami’s Week 4 win over the New York Jets in 2025, the Dolphins’ decision to move on from Hill made sense.

However, after releasing Hill, Miami then also traded wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, increasing their need at the wide receiver position. And with the team still lacking a proven wide receiver, and Hill without an NFL team, one Dolphins analyst shared his thoughts on a potential reunion.

Miami Dolphins Get Blunt Take on Potential Tyreek Hill Reunion

Due to the news that Miami did reach out to veteran free agent Stefon Diggs before he signed with the Washington Commanders, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart was asked about the idea of potentially bringing back Tyreek Hill. Poupart shut that idea down on the All Dolphins podcast, as he said, “No, I would not make the call to Tyreek Hill. And no, I don’t believe they’ll make the call to Tyreek Hill.”

Regarding the report that Miami reached out to Diggs, Poupart stated, “I have my questions about exactly what kind of call it was to Stefon Diggs, who just flat out does not fit in any way shape or form what the Dolphins have been going for in 2026 and their roster-building. It makes zero sense to me.”

Poupart then added of Hill, “And Tyreek, again, doesn’t make any sense. On top of that, even though I understand it’s a new regime, do the Dolphins really want to dive back into everything that comes with Tyreek? No, just not happening.”

Additionally, Hill’s availability for 2026 remains in question. Prior to NFL teams beginning training camp, Bleacher Report’s James Palmer said, “There still is, to my understanding, no guarantee that Tyreek Hill plays in 2026. I think it’s wishful thinking.”

In four seasons with the Dolphins, Hill set the franchise record for receiving yards in a season twice while helping lead Miami to back-to-back postseason appearances. Although Poupart does not believe a reunion is in order, the idea of a fully healthy Tyreek Hill returning to Miami and serving as a weapon for Malik Willis would likely raise the ceiling of this Dolphins team.

Miami Dolphins’ Weapons

The weapons surrounding Willis remain a big question mark heading into the season. The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly believes the Dolphins should add players around Willis before the upcoming season. Kelly wrote: “Willis needs more, and Miami would be making a mistake if they didn’t provide him that by the time November arrives.

The franchise’s decision makers would be wise to keep turning over acorns, finding Willis more offensive linemen, another tight end, and a couple of decent receivers because it’s unrealistic that we’ll have an adequate evaluation of this first-time starter without providing him more legitimate NFL talent.”

Whether Hill is the answer to Miami’s problems likely depends on health and the kind of contract the former Dolphins receiver is looking for.