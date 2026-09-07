Former Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Shares Message Before Week 1

The NFL regular season officially kicks off this week, and former Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains without a team.

The Dolphins released Hill after the wide receiver spent four seasons in Miami. Hill had the two best seasons by a wide receiver in franchise history; however, his performance declined in 2024 as he failed to surpass 1,000 receiving yards. The 2025 season was a different story, as he appeared to be getting back to form before suffering a season-ending injury while on pace for his second 100-yard game of the season.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Sends Message

Now, Hill has taken to social media to share a message on his unsigned status.

Tyreek Hill shared a gif via X that reflected a kid waiting with the caption “hm.” His post was met with fans urging him to sign with their respective teams.

Additionally, Hill shared a story on his Snapchat account in which he appeared to be running routes, with the caption “morning activity.”

In the latest update from Tyreek Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, he revealed that Hill was unlikely to sign with a team before the season, as he continued to focus on his recovery.

Drew Rosenhaus had previously stated that the realistic expectation was for Hill to be ready for the regular season opener in 2026. However, Rosenhaus also stated at the time that Hill would only require one surgery, and the receiver ended up undergoing two surgeries following the injury.

Tyreek Hill’s Recovery

It has been a long process for Hill after he suffered his dislocated knee injury in which he tore multiple ligaments during the Miami Dolphins’ win over the New York Jets in Week 4 of the 2025 season.

Hill underwent surgery shortly after the injury. At the time of the surgery, Hill stated that it was the only surgery he planned on having; however, Hill then revealed that he had to undergo a second surgery after the 2025 season.

After the pair of surgeries, Hill said in late July, “So it’s about 10 months after doing two surgeries. My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg, so I’m trying to regain all the power back in my left leg. But it’s one day at a time.”

Most recently, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper gave an update on his situation as he wrote of the wide receiver market in free agency: “The receiver market, like the edge market, has thinned out through the late spring and summer. Stefon Diggs signed with the Commanders. Keenan Allen signed with the Colts. Deebo Samuel Sr. signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Cooks is the best remaining player of this group.

Tyreek Hill is still available, of course. But his injury situation is just too uncertain to make a roster at this stage. Hill is unlikely to be an option until much later in the season.”

For now, the former Dolphins superstar receiver will have to continue waiting until he gets another opportunity with an NFL team.