Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Sparks Patriots Speculation With Cryptic Post

Despite the Miami Dolphins lacking playmakers in 2026, it appears the team will not pursue former All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill after releasing him this offseason.

While Hill remains unsigned after three weeks, his potential availability could provide a major boost to wide receiver-needy teams. If the Dolphins were a contending team, a potential reunion would make sense. Instead, the Dolphins find themselves in the middle of a rebuild and signing a 32-year-old wide receiver coming off a major knee injury makes little to no sense for the team.

However, he does make potential sense for a Dolphins AFC East rival, which is why the wide receiver has now been linked to the New England Patriots following a social media post by the former Dolphins wide receiver.

New England Patriots Listed as Potential Destination for Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted on X: “I think I’m ready for some cold weather”

Hill has been alluding to his comeback recently, as he posted on X earlier in the week, “It’s almost time to get off the couch and get to work 🥹”

Following his “cold weather” post, CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell named some potential destinations for the wide receiver. Among them were the New England Patriots.

Podell wrote: “Patriots 2025 NFL MVP runner-up quarterback Drake Maye desperately needs some help. Maye leads the NFL with seven turnovers this season with a league-high six interceptions in addition to a fumble lost. He looks lost out there with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ scheme and his pass catchers without A.J. Brown on the field giving him almost no support. Maye joined Rex Grossman (2007) as the only two players in the last 20 years to have six-plus interceptions in the first three games after a Super Bowl start, per CBS Sports Research. After leading the NFL with a 0.28 EPA per dropback in 2025, he ranks 29th in the same metric at -0.21. That’s the biggest September decline, first to 29th, this century, per CBS Sports Research.

Maye made some sweet music with a peer of Hill’s in Stefon Diggs last year en route to New England winning the AFC. Perhaps he could conjure up some of the same rhythm with Hill.”

New England Patriots’ Struggles

After reaching the Super Bowl in 2025, the New England Patriots have struggled to get going as Podell alluded to. However, unlike the Dolphins, the Patriots still have high expectations for the 2026 season. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown, who the team invested a first-round pick in, is still expected to return later this season and could potentially form a dangerous duo with Tyreek Hill.

Despite their high expectations, the Patriots were ranked 31st in NFL.com’s latest power rankings by Nick Shook. Shook wrote: “Save for the defensively driven victory in Week 2, the Patriots have been a mess and have a major problem at quarterback. Drake Maye looks completely lost, and judging by the tone of his postgame press conference on Sunday, he might not find his way back onto New England’s intended route for some time. Mike Vrabel was right when describing his concern level as “very high” afterward. There are problems everywhere for the defending AFC champions and a simple solution isn’t in sight.”

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins were ranked one spot ahead of New England despite having an 0-3 record. Dolphins fans will likely hope that their former All-Pro wide receiver does not provide the solution to New England’s struggles.