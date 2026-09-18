Tyreek Hill Tabbed to Join Upcoming Dolphins AFC Opponent

Week 2 of the NFL season has officially begun and former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains unsigned.

After a pair of seasons with over 1,700 receiving yards and two first-team All-Pro selections, Hill did not reach 1,000 yards in 2024 and then suffered a devastating season-ending injury early in the 2025 season.

Despite Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, previously stating that Hill would be available for the regular season opener, the expectation now is that the former Dolphins receiver will join a team later in the season. That came after doctors reportedly told Hill to pause his comeback until October.

As a result, Hill now becomes one of the biggest wild cards of the 2026 season. In the unlikely scenario that Hill returns to his All-Pro form, he would be the best player available on the free agent market. And now, he’s being linked to the Kansas City Chiefs, who previously traded him to the Dolphins.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Linked to Kansas City Chiefs

Sleeper NFL posted on X: “.@JFowlerESPN thinks a potential Tyreek Hill + Kansas City reunion could be in the cards:

“Tyreek Hill remains fond of the Chiefs, and a potential in-season signing would make a lot of sense. He should be closer to playing around October.”

Regarding the report, Chiefs on SI’s Joshua Fulman wrote: “There’s obviously some risk with jumping on a player whose previous injury was thought to potentially be career-ending. It certainly doesn’t help his case that he is aging and had one of his worst seasons as a pro in 2024, his last healthy campaign.

However, the Chiefs don’t necessarily have a plethora of options at this point to bolster the wide receiving corps. The team’s third wideout on the depth chart is Tyquan Thornton, who recorded no stats in the opener and isn’t a great blocker given his size. The Chiefs might as well gamble on Hill and his electric speed to be a big-play threat on Sundays.”

As Fulman mentioned, Hill struggled in 2024 as he posted only three 100-yard games that season. What Fulman did not mention is that the Miami Dolphins dealt with quarterback struggles as they started three different players at the position and Hill was playing with a torn wrist that season.

In his limited playing time in 2025, Hill appeared poised to return to form. He was on pace for his second 100-yard game in four weeks before suffering a dislocated knee.

Miami Dolphins Wide Receivers

Unfortunately for Miami, that dislocated knee prematurely ended Hill’s time on the Dolphins. With the team rebuilding, a reunion makes little sense for both sides.

Instead, the Dolphins are relying on a group of young wide receivers, which includes two rookies who were starters during Week 1.

Miami’s first wide receiver drafted in 2026, Caleb Douglas, impressed during his debut as he totaled 94 receiving yards on 5 receptions. It marked the most receiving yards by a rookie making his debut since Puka Nacua totaled 119 receiving yards with the Rams back in 2023.

While replacing Hill’s production is a very difficult task, Dolphins fans will surely be pleased with their new wide receiver if Douglas keeps producing as he did during his NFL debut.

The Miami Dolphins face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 during the team’s home opener. If Hill does join Kansas City, the matchup will have likely already passed.