Dolphins Pushed to Cut Ties With $15 Million Starter During Training Camp

The Miami Dolphins roster currently features a large number of young or unproven players.

After a disappointing 2025 season, the Dolphins underwent a roster makeover under new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. Under this makeover, the team released or traded away most of its high-priced veteran starters in order to gain salary cap flexibility moving forward.

While the moves may have made the Dolphins worse in the short term, the plan is for these young players to build a sustainable core for Miami’s future. And now, one of those young players, who has impressed, may lead to the Dolphins moving on from another veteran before the season.

Miami Dolphins Pushed to Put Linebacker on Trade Block

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed linebacker Tyrel Dodson as a player the Miami Dolphins should put on the trading block before the season.

Knox wrote: “Logical trade chips are few and far between for the Miami Dolphins, who already gutted their roster this offseason. However, Miami could look to move linebacker Tyrel Dodson as part of its rebuilding effort.

Dodson started 16 games this past season and racked up 129 tackles, five sacks, and 10 tackles for loss. He’s also set to carry a cap hit of only $3.7 million on the final year of his contract, which would make him very attractive to cap-tight teams.

While the Dolphins could certainly justify extending Dodson, they’ve seemingly prepared for the 28-year-old’s departure. Miami locked up All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks with a three-year, $48 million extension this offseason while drafting linebackers Jacob Rodriguez, Trey Moore, and Kyle Louis.

If the Dolphins’ plan is to phase out Dodson over the next year, trying to maximize his value with a preseason trade would make a ton of sense.”

Perhaps the writing is on the wall regarding Dodson’s future with the team, as he was not listed as the team’s unquestioned starter in its first official depth chart. Instead, Miami wrote that Dodson or rookie Jacob Rodriguez would be the starter.

Tyrel Dodson’s Future

Regarding Miami potentially moving Dodson, The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly previously said, “T.Dot (Tyrel Dodson) is the one they’re ready, willing and able to move off of.”

Kelly wrote about the team’s competition for that starting linebacker spot alongside All-Pro Jordyn Brooks: “Jacob Rodriguez is seemingly pushing Tyrel Dodson for the starting inside linebacker role, and the rookie’s performance Monday hints that he’s ready for the elevation. During 11-on-11 work the Dolphins’ 2026 second-round pick delivered a tackle for loss on a De’Von Achane run and two pressures on blitzes. Miami’s coaches are seemingly calling plays for Rodriguez to test his capabilities, but seeing the rookie deliver impactful plays is encouraging.”

Meanwhile, the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad wrote of Rodriguez: “Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez continues to be an absolute menace during training camp practices. In his first practice action at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 8, J-Rod was a magnet to the ball …It’s impossible to overlook or overstate how ready Rodriguez seems.”

If the team is comfortable with Rodriguez starting as a rookie, perhaps they would be best served trying to see if they can get a solid return for Dodson.