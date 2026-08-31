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Dolphins Waive Player Acquired in Rams Trade

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Jarquez Hunter of the Los Angeles Rams
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The Miami Dolphins waived Jarquez Hunter after trading for him.

The Miami Dolphins roster quickly moved on from the player acquired in the trade that sent wide receiver Tutu Atwell back to the Los Angeles Rams.

Miami waived running back Jarquez Hunter, reported Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team, among others. He joined fellow running back Carlos Washington Jr., tight end Jeremiah Franklin, and wide receiver Donaven McCulley and Rodney McGraw as skill position players bumped off the roster when the 53-man unit was finalized.

Hunter barely spent a weekend with the Dolphins. If the running back is claimed by another team, Miami will have nothing to show for the Atwell trade.

Miami Dolphins Roster Update: Jarquez Hunter, Acquired in Tutu Atwell Trade, Waived By Team

Los Angeles Rams v Kansas City Chiefs
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 15: Running back Jarquez Hunter #27 of the Los Angeles Rams carries the ball as safety Alohi Gilman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs defends during the 1st quarter of the preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Rams took Hunter in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft. He was limited to 22 snaps as a rookie. Hunter played strictly on special teams, failing to earn a snap on offense. He did make a tackle in the Rams’ first-round playoff victory over the Carolina Panthers last season. The 5’10”, 211-pound back out of Auburn University is still searching for his first professional carry.

With Hunter and Washington hitting waivers, the Dolphins roster currently features a running back room headlined by De’Von Achane and Jaylen Wright. Ollie Gordon holds down the third running back spot, though he is dealing with a rib injury.

Hunter’s best opportunity to make the Dolphins was likely as a special teams contributor. Miami currently has wide receiver Malik Washington lined up to handle kick and punt returns. Wright will slot in behind him. Hunter could’ve chipped in as a returner and a tackler.

Hunter Move Bodes Well For Gordon

New York Giants v Miami Dolphins
GettyMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – AUGUST 22: Ollie Gordon II of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the New York Giants during pre game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Gordon injured his ribs in a Week 2 preseason matchup against the New York Giants. He recorded four carries for eight yards before departing. The sophomore did not suit up in the preseason finale versus the Atlanta Falcons. Washington led the backfield with 34 yards on 13 carries in that matchup.

Hunter hitting the waiver wire suggests Gordon’s injury isn’t overly serious. Miami chose to roll with Wright and Gordon behind Achane instead of retaining a fourth running back. Wright only played four snaps on special teams last season, but he was a regular on the unit in 2024. His presence will help out the unit without forcing the team to use a roster spot on someone like Hunter.

Miami is expected to lean into the ground game under new head coach Jeff Hafley. With talented rusher Malik Willis under center, the Dolphins will move forward with a ground-and-pound approach.

Charlie Wright is a longtime sports journalist with more than a decade of experience covering college and professional sports. He covers MLB and NBA for Heavy.com. More about Charlie Wright

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