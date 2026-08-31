Dolphins Waive Player Acquired in Rams Trade

The Miami Dolphins roster quickly moved on from the player acquired in the trade that sent wide receiver Tutu Atwell back to the Los Angeles Rams.

Miami waived running back Jarquez Hunter, reported Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team, among others. He joined fellow running back Carlos Washington Jr., tight end Jeremiah Franklin, and wide receiver Donaven McCulley and Rodney McGraw as skill position players bumped off the roster when the 53-man unit was finalized.

Hunter barely spent a weekend with the Dolphins. If the running back is claimed by another team, Miami will have nothing to show for the Atwell trade.

Miami Dolphins Roster Update: Jarquez Hunter, Acquired in Tutu Atwell Trade, Waived By Team

The Rams took Hunter in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft. He was limited to 22 snaps as a rookie. Hunter played strictly on special teams, failing to earn a snap on offense. He did make a tackle in the Rams’ first-round playoff victory over the Carolina Panthers last season. The 5’10”, 211-pound back out of Auburn University is still searching for his first professional carry.

With Hunter and Washington hitting waivers, the Dolphins roster currently features a running back room headlined by De’Von Achane and Jaylen Wright. Ollie Gordon holds down the third running back spot, though he is dealing with a rib injury.

Hunter’s best opportunity to make the Dolphins was likely as a special teams contributor. Miami currently has wide receiver Malik Washington lined up to handle kick and punt returns. Wright will slot in behind him. Hunter could’ve chipped in as a returner and a tackler.

Hunter Move Bodes Well For Gordon

Gordon injured his ribs in a Week 2 preseason matchup against the New York Giants. He recorded four carries for eight yards before departing. The sophomore did not suit up in the preseason finale versus the Atlanta Falcons. Washington led the backfield with 34 yards on 13 carries in that matchup.

Hunter hitting the waiver wire suggests Gordon’s injury isn’t overly serious. Miami chose to roll with Wright and Gordon behind Achane instead of retaining a fourth running back. Wright only played four snaps on special teams last season, but he was a regular on the unit in 2024. His presence will help out the unit without forcing the team to use a roster spot on someone like Hunter.

Miami is expected to lean into the ground game under new head coach Jeff Hafley. With talented rusher Malik Willis under center, the Dolphins will move forward with a ground-and-pound approach.