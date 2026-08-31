Dolphins Poach Broncos 5th-Round Rookie Tight End Off Waivers After Surprise Cut

After the preseason, it became evident that the Miami Dolphins had a major depth issue. Following their opening drive touchdown led by the starting unit against the Washington Commanders’ backup defense in the first preseason game, Miami did not score another touchdown in the rest of the exhibition season.

Fortunately, the Dolphins are aware of this problem and have begun trying to fix it. On Sunday, the team finalized its 53-man roster; however, Miami was the most active team on the waiver wire as they claimed seven different players.

Among those players was a fifth-round pick from the 2026 NFL Draft who may help address some of the concerns around the lack of weapons for quarterback Malik Willis.

Miami Dolphins Add Rookie Tight End

ESPN’s Field Yates posted on X: “No team was more aggressive on the waiver wire than the Dolphins, who claimed 7 players off of waivers.

That includes TE Justin Joly, the highest-drafted player in 2026 (152nd overall) to be waived by his team at the roster cutdown.”

Unlike the Miami Dolphins, where most of the rookies competed for starting jobs in training camp, the Denver Broncos have one of the most competitive rosters in the NFL. After making the AFC Championship last season, they have their eyes set on contention this season. As a result, the team was likely less patient with rookies and more willing to cut ties, which may have been a benefit to the Dolphins.

Regarding Denver’s draft class and competitive roster, Bengals on SI’s Chad Jensen wrote: “The Denver Broncos’ draft class didn’t have it easy.

Cracking a roster as deep as Denver’s is no mean feat, regardless of one’s draft pedigree. Even cornerback Jahdae Barron — a 2025 first-round pick — has yet to earn a starting job, though his place on the roster is secure entering Year 2.

Not all of the Broncos’ seven 2026 draft picks can say the same. In fact, most of them can’t at the moment.”

Denver’s competitive roster led to Joly’s spot on the team being in question prior to the team’s preseason game. Jensen believed Joly would make the team as he wrote: “Joly is essentially learning a new position: NFL tight end. And it’s a far cry from the ‘big slot’ position he mastered in college.

However, Joly has shown a willingness to attack his blocking responsibilities, despite his lack of technical proficiency, and his athleticism as a pass-catcher has been on full display.”

Justin Joly Player Profile

Despite an 88-yard touchdown reception in Denver’s preseason finale, that was not enough to secure a spot on the final roster.

Prior to the 2026 NFL Draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected Joly as a fourth-round talent. Zierlein wrote of Joly: “Undersized pass-catcher with the ability to expand the route tree and challenge man coverage around the field. Joly still needs to polish his route-running but he has the footwork and athletic traits to uncover. He doesn’t catch with much hand extension and fights throws on occasion but he makes up for it with impressive body control/catch toughness. His effort and strain as a blocker need to improve. Joly has the ability to contribute as a moveable “F” tight end.”

Aside from Greg Dulcich, the Miami Dolphins do not have proven pass-catchers at the tight end position. Joly will now get a chance to develop and hopefully turn into a weapon for quarterback Malik Willis.