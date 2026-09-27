What Happened To De’Von Achane? Dolphins’ Injury Concerns Sports Doctor

The Miami Dolphins aren’t a team with a ton of talent.

But as far as special players go, De’Von Achane is at the top of the list on this Miami roster.

That made what happened on Sunday in Week 3 all the more painful.

While running on a reception against the Kansas City Chiefs, Achane was injured.

He left the game, and he was initially called questionable to return due to a knee injury.

Later on, the Dolphins officially ruled him out.

It certainly doesn’t look ideal, and the fact that Achane couldn’t return to the game doesn’t raise optimism moving forward.

What Happened to De’Von Achane?

Achane appears to have hurt his left knee while running after the catch.

A defender attempts to bring him down from behind, and he gets his head yanked back a bit.

That causes his left leg to turn awkwardly into the ground as his momentum is disrupted.

A sports doctor thinks that the biggest concern here is for a meniscus injury:

De’Von Achane –

I think I’m wrong, it’s not his Right knee.

He was favoring his Left while walking into locker room. Better angle here.

Not seeing a tibia shift (lower concern for ACL) but a lot of twisting with foot planted adds concern for Meniscus injury. https://t.co/s1Eff1udP0 pic.twitter.com/xlBXGNDw2g — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) September 27, 2026

The good news, at least based on that assessment, is that a meniscus injury usually wouldn’t be as bad as an ACL problem.

It’s just one guy’s opinion, though.

There’s a chance the Dolphins give an assessment of Achane postgame in Jeff Hafley’s press conference.

There’s also a chance that Miami waits until further testing to offer a report on Achane for what comes next.

Dolphins Backup RB

The Dolphins’ backup running back on Sunday is the bruising Ollie Gordon II.

Miami usually would have Jaylen Wright, too, but he’s out with a foot injury.

Gordon is a 226-pound former Oklahoma State star, and soon after Achane got hurt, Gordon had a sweet, spinning run to score a touchdown.

It’s a fascinating pedigree for Gordon. He was the best running back in the country in his penultimate college season, but he and the rest of his Oklahoma State team struggled in his final year, so he ended up as a sixth-round pick.

That leaves the Dolphins wondering which version of Gordon they’ll get if they have to rely on him in extended action.

If Achane is forced to miss time, don’t be surprised if the Dolphins look into free agency. Kareem Hunt was recently linked to the Panthers but didn’t sign — maybe he’d be a candidate here.