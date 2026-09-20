What We Learned From Dolphins’ 35-13 Loss To 49ers

The Miami Dolphins were one of the teams predicted before the 2026 NFL season to be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

It’s looking like the analysts who felt that way may have been right.

There’s a lot of season left, but it hasn’t been pretty for the Dolphins so far.

In Week 1, they lost 27-13 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Then on Sunday in Week 2, they lost 35-13 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Miami will get to return home for their home opener in Week 3, but they’ll do it at a quite uncompetitive 0-2.

Here are a few things to take away from the loss in the Bay Area.

Malik Willis Contract Question

When the Dolphins signed Malik Willis to be their starting quarterback, it wasn’t a sure thing. There weren’t a ton of free agent options, and so they gave Willis a multi-year contract in the hope that things would work out.

He hasn’t been great so far, though.

Willis did run for a touchdown in Week 1, and he threw a meaningless 77-yard touchdown to Ryan Miller in the final minutes of Week 2.

His passing without that Miller TD was 13-for-22 for 120 yards, with the leading receiver outside Miller being Malik Washington with four grabs for 43 yards.

Willis only ran twice for six yards in Week 2, as well.

He looked like he could be a gem based on what he did in Green Bay fill-in appearances last year.

Right now, though, Willis isn’t answering all the questions yet.

Growing Pains Expected for Rookie WRs

Caleb Douglas exited Week 1 with a lot of hype at five catches for 94 yards.

He left Week 2 with a reminder that it won’t be easy for the three rookie receivers in this offense.

Douglas had just two for 19 in Week 2.

Chris Bell didn’t catch his lone target a week after making a 25-yard catch.

And Kevin Coleman Jr. wasn’t even targeted in Week 2.

This will be a baptism by fire for the young pass catchers. It’s not always going to result in great endings.

Season Outlook

This year could get long in a hurry for Dolphins fans.

If Willis can’t make big plays in the passing game, and the pass catchers struggle, then the defense can’t give up point totals in the high-20s or mid-30s each time out. Miami will never keep up.

The Dolphins didn’t necessarily build a roster to compete this year. They’re paying more money to players they don’t have than players they do have.

But there was at least some reason to speculate that an offense with Willis and De’Von Achane would cause problems for defenses.

Right now, the only problems Miami is a part of are their own.

What’s Next?

The Dolphins head home for Week 3, but it doesn’t get easier. They’ll host the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

Then they’re right back on the road for Week 4 at the Minnesota Vikings, who have begun the year 2-0 with wins over the Packers and Bears.