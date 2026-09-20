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Who Is DJ Herman? Why Dolphins Are Playing Fullback In 2026 NFL Season

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Drew Stevens plays for the Dolphins in Week 1.
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: DJ Herman #34 of the Miami Dolphins runs off the field during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 27-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins are turning back the clock.

It’s the 2026 NFL season, and they’re relying on a fullback: DJ Herman.

Herman caught some attention during Week 2 when he rattled off an 18-yard catch-and-run early in Miami’s game at the San Francisco 49ers.

Usually, he’ll be doing more subtle things than that.

But the most notable aspect is simply that he’s there at all. Fullbacks are mostly extinct. Apparently, though, they’re just endangered.

Who Is DJ Herman?

Herman, who is named David Scott Herman Jr., is a 24-year old fullback originally from New Jersey.

He was in the Las Vegas area by high school, though, and he attended athletic powerhouse Bishop Gorman.

Herman was a three-star football recruit and went to San Diego State — and that’s where things get particularly interesting.

Herman was a college linebacker. He made 56 tackles across his four seasons at SDSU.

He didn’t run the ball one time in college. He did throw a pass as a junior, though, and he completed it for a 21-yard gain.

Herman wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine, but he did have a Pro Day. He measured 6-feet tall and 235 pounds. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.87 seconds. He vertical leaped 29 inches.

Most impressively, he did 23 reps on the bench press.

He went undrafted, as you’d expect, but the Dolphins identified something in Herman, and they brought him aboard to play fullback.

Why Are Dolphins Playing Fullback DJ Herman?

The Dolphins aren’t your average NFL team in 2026.

Their best offensive player is a running back, De’Von Achane.

They also brought aboard a dual-threat QB in free agency in the offseason, Malik Willis.

The Dolphins have the least-experienced WR depth chart in football, with three rookies among the top-four spots, along with Malik Washington, who isn’t exactly a household name.

It makes sense that Miami would commit to the run. They have to win ball-possession kind of games if they’re going to win games at all.

That’s where Herman comes in. He can lead block for Achane, or for Willis. He apparently is athletic enough to catch the occasional pass, too.

Maybe he missed his calling and should’ve been an offensive player earlier, but the college linebacker has found a home in a place that few find it anymore — he’s an NFL fullback in the year 2026, and it seems like the perfect role for him, and for the Dolphins.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Who Is DJ Herman? Why Dolphins Are Playing Fullback In 2026 NFL Season

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