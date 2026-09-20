“I’m very much open to being Travis [Achane] again, just being myself,” Etienne said. “I don’t have to correct people here on how to say my name each and every day. And I kind of love that. Just getting back to me.”

Etienne gets a sort of homecoming by playing in New Orleans, and it wasn’t a bad gig, as he signed a four-year, $52 million contract this offseason to join the Saints.

The Dolphins’ Achane, though, actually one-upped that. His offseason extension was signed for four years and $64 million.

Not bad for two NFL running backs whose last names sound the same.