Why Dolphins Let Bradley Chubb Leave For AFC East Rival Bills

Bradley Chubb was a key pass rusher for the Miami Dolphins.

That is, until this season, when the Dolphins let him go elsewhere in the AFC East Division. He’s now a pivotal addition to the Super Bowl-contending Buffalo Bills.

Chubb goes from a team that’s considered a favorite to get the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft to a team that hopes to win its first-ever Super Bowl while being led by superstar QB Josh Allen.

The fact that they’re in the same division is certainly coincidence, and it means that Chubb will get two chances this season to show the Dolphins what they’re missing.

How’d Bills Get Bradley Chubb?

The Bills signed Chubb in the opening hours of free agency in March.

They agreed with him on a reported three-year, $43.5 million contract to come to Buffalo.

Chubb had been a free agent because the Dolphins released him before the new league year began.

Why’d Dolphins Get Rid of Bradley Chubb?

The Dolphins didn’t want to deal with Chubb’s contract anymore.

He had a $31.2 million cap hit scheduled for 2026, and the Dolphins had the chance to save more than $20 million by releasing him with a post-June 1 designation.

This is the theme of the Dolphins’ moves this offseason, of course.

They released Tua Tagovailoa for even larger contract reasons, and he’s now with the Atlanta Falcons.

They let Tyreek Hill go rather than trying to bring him back after his injury.

They traded Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, too.

The Dolphins are paying more to players not on their roster this season than to the players who are on their team.

Chubb is just one example of that.

Considering an injury history that included a torn ACL, meniscus and patellar tendon late in the 2023 season, it makes even more sense for the Dolphins to have moved off the big money.

Chubb did have 8.5 sacks in 2025, which is why he appealed to the Bills, but the Dolphins weren’t on the kind of contention timeline to keep paying the veteran the way they were.

Is Bradley Chubb Related to Nick Chubb?

An important question, and the answer is yes.

The talented RB Nick (who is currently a free agent) is the older cousin of Bradley.

They’re related via an aunt, according to The Sporting News, technically making them second cousins.

Amazingly, both were taken early in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Denver Broncos chose Bradley at No. 5 overall, and the Cleveland Browns got Nick with the 35th pick.

Even more amazingly, Bradley’s first career tackle brought down Nick.

Now, Bradley is in a new home for the 2026 season, while Nick isn’t playing anywhere. Both their careers have wound down, but both did a lot of impressive things in the NFL at their peaks.