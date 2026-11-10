Why Dolphins Didn’t Make Any Trades Before Deadline

The Miami Dolphins could’ve been more active on Tuesday.

It was a notable day on the NFL calendar — the trade deadline, with the buzzer sounding at 4 p.m. ET.

The Dolphins, though, didn’t take part.

A bunch of trades were made around the National Football League. The Dolphins ended up not making a single move.

Here’s why that actually makes a lot of sense.

Why Didn’t Dolphins Make Any Trades?

The Dolphins didn’t make any trades for a few different reasons — but the biggest one is that they didn’t have many guys left that were logical trade candidates.

Miami got rid of its head coach and quarterback in the offseason when Mike McDaniel was dismissed and Tua Tagovailoa was let go. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are gone. Bradley Chubb is gone.

The Dolphins made so many offseason discards that they’re paying more money this season against the salary cap for players who aren’t on their team than for players who are on their team.

And that’s what made this trade deadline different. Miami didn’t have many players to sell off. They already got rid of most of them.

Injuries Didn’t Help

The two most logical trade candidates for the Dolphins were Jordyn Brooks and Zach Sieler.

Brooks they decided to keep as a linebacker still relatively in his prime.

Sieler, though, had the decision taken out of the Dolphins’ hands.

He was injured early in Sunday’s game with a torn biceps, then played the whole game. But the injury forced Sieler to go on IR on Tuesday.

Rather than the Dolphins announcing a trade at about 4 p.m. ET, they announced that Sieler and QB Malik Willis are going on Injured Reserve.

That’s certainly a bit anti-climactic.

The Dolphins will now turn to Kyle McCord as their starting quarterback for at least four weeks. Brooks will remain on the field as a defensive leader. And the only thing Sieler can do now is try to serve as a mentor on the sideline.