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Why Dolphins Didn’t Make Any Trades Before Deadline

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Jordyn Brooks at training camp
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MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 30: Jordyn Brooks #20 of the Miami Dolphins warms up during training camp practice at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 30, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins could’ve been more active on Tuesday.

It was a notable day on the NFL calendar — the trade deadline, with the buzzer sounding at 4 p.m. ET.

The Dolphins, though, didn’t take part.

A bunch of trades were made around the National Football League. The Dolphins ended up not making a single move.

Here’s why that actually makes a lot of sense.

Why Didn’t Dolphins Make Any Trades?

Jorydn Brooks
GettyMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 22: Jordyn Brooks #20 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after a stop during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Dolphins didn’t make any trades for a few different reasons — but the biggest one is that they didn’t have many guys left that were logical trade candidates.

Miami got rid of its head coach and quarterback in the offseason when Mike McDaniel was dismissed and Tua Tagovailoa was let go. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are gone. Bradley Chubb is gone.

The Dolphins made so many offseason discards that they’re paying more money this season against the salary cap for players who aren’t on their team than for players who are on their team.

And that’s what made this trade deadline different. Miami didn’t have many players to sell off. They already got rid of most of them.

Injuries Didn’t Help

Los Angeles Chargers v Miami Dolphins
GettyMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 12: Zach Sieler #92 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field during player introductions before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The two most logical trade candidates for the Dolphins were Jordyn Brooks and Zach Sieler.

Brooks they decided to keep as a linebacker still relatively in his prime.

Sieler, though, had the decision taken out of the Dolphins’ hands.

He was injured early in Sunday’s game with a torn biceps, then played the whole game. But the injury forced Sieler to go on IR on Tuesday.

Rather than the Dolphins announcing a trade at about 4 p.m. ET, they announced that Sieler and QB Malik Willis are going on Injured Reserve.

That’s certainly a bit anti-climactic.

The Dolphins will now turn to Kyle McCord as their starting quarterback for at least four weeks. Brooks will remain on the field as a defensive leader. And the only thing Sieler can do now is try to serve as a mentor on the sideline.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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