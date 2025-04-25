Why Kenneth Grant Could Be Miami’s Ultimate Power Move

When the Miami Dolphins used their first-round draft selection (13th overall pick) on Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, they weren’t just adding another body to the defensive line — they were strategically reinforcing a foundation critical to long-term success. In today’s NFL, where interior pressure has become a premium commodity, Grant’s skill set fits not just the mold of what Miami needs but elevates the expectations of what this defense can be.

Below is a breakdown of why this move makes so much sense for the Dolphins, how Grant’s game translates to the pros, and how he fits into defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver’s system.

Grant’s Physical Profile Is Built for NFL Trench Warfare

Standing at 6-foot-3 and tipping the scales at over 330 pounds, Grant brings rare athleticism for his size. During his time at Michigan, he routinely demonstrated an ability to dominate one-on-one matchups with power, but what separates him is how well he moves for a man his size. Clocked at nearly 21 miles per hour during practice tracking, Grant has the mobility of a much smaller player, which makes him a unique problem for both centers and guards.

That combination of size and athleticism isn’t just noteworthy — it’s exactly what NFL teams covet in the modern defensive tackle. Miami plays in a division with run-heavy offenses like the New York Jets and the New England Patriots, and they also face mobile quarterbacks who can extend plays. A player like Grant, who can collapse the pocket and clog rushing lanes, offers a valuable solution against both.

Beyond his physical tools, Grant’s tape at Michigan shows a player with a high motor and a natural feel for leverage. Despite often being double-teamed, he consistently held his ground or shed blockers to make plays at or behind the line of scrimmage. His pad level and use of hands show advanced technique, something not often seen from college interior linemen entering the league.

While the Dolphins have invested heavily in edge rushers and secondary talent over the last few seasons, the interior of the defensive line has been a work in progress. Christian Wilkins’ departure left a noticeable void, both in production and the intangible tone-setting presence up front. Though Miami still has capable interior linemen like Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis, the rotation lacked a true anchor with upside. That’s exactly what Grant provides.

Weaver’s arrival last year as defensive coordinator signaled a shift in philosophy. Known for his time with the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, Weaver’s defenses often emphasize interior disruption to complement aggressive edge play. His system relies on defensive tackles who can occupy multiple gaps, collapse the pocket, and still have the range to pursue plays laterally. Grant’s game aligns almost perfectly with that blueprint.

Drafting Grant also offers strategic flexibility. Miami can now rotate its interior defensive line more effectively, keeping players fresh while minimizing drop-off. On obvious run-downs, Grant can play the 1-tech or even nose tackle, demanding double teams. On passing downs, he has the quickness to rush from the 3-tech and pressure quarterbacks straight up the middle, widely regarded as the most disruptive pressure path.

Grant’s presence will make life easier for Miami’s linebackers, freeing them from linemen climbing to the second level. For a team looking to take the next step in the postseason, improved play in the front seven, especially against the run, is vital. Grant brings that impact from Day One.

Long-Term Vision: Durability, Development, and Leadership Potential

One of the underappreciated aspects of Grant’s selection is the long-term return on investment. At just 21 years old, Grant is still developing physically and technically. While he’s already shown signs of dominance at the college level, his ceiling in the NFL is significantly higher. Under Miami’s strength and conditioning program and with NFL-level coaching, he has the tools to become one of the league’s premier defensive tackles.

Durability also works in Grant’s favor. Over his college career, he was rarely sidelined due to injury, a key consideration for any interior lineman. The Dolphins have had to manage injuries on the defensive front over the past few seasons, and bringing in a durable, dependable presence helps stabilize one of the most punishing positions on the field.

Moreover, reports out of Michigan consistently highlighted Grant’s maturity and work ethic. Coaches and teammates praised his leadership qualities, even as a younger player. That cultural fit is critical for Miami, a team with playoff aspirations and a locker room built around accountability and growth.

While many draft picks offer potential, Grant brings a rare combination of current production, future upside, and system fit. He’s not a project — he’s a plug-and-play lineman with All-Pro potential in a few years.

Final Thoughts: A Calculated, High-Impact Move

The Dolphins didn’t make a flashy pick when they called Grant’s name — they made a smart one. In a league where controlling the line of scrimmage often decides games, investing in a dominant interior defensive lineman isn’t just a safe choice; it’s a strategic necessity.

Grant’s fit with Miami is seamless, from scheme to need to character. He offers immediate impact in run defense, adds juice to the interior pass rush, and provides a long-term building block up front. For a team looking to break through the AFC playoff picture, this selection could be remembered as one of the pivotal moves that helped reshape Miami’s defensive identity.

And for Dolphins fans? They should be thrilled. Grant isn’t just another piece — he’s a pillar.