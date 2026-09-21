Why Odell Beckham Jr.’s Last NFL Catch Remains With Dolphins

Odell Beckham Jr. remains one of the most recognizable and well-known wide receivers in the NFL.

That’s only being helped by the fact that his return to the New York Giants has begun with two primetime games — Sunday Night Football in Week 1 against the Cowboys, then Monday Night Football in Week 2 against the Rams.

Beckham is healthy and able to play in both those games for the Giants, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to look exactly like the receiver that people remember.

In fact, entering Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, Beckham’s last NFL catches remain with the Miami Dolphins in the 2024 season — not counting this preseason with the Giants.

Beckham is still a superstar in name and in brand, but not necessarily in production.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. Playing Tonight?

Beckham is healthy and active for Week 2, which is the best the Giants can ask for.

His snap count expectations are a whole different story, though.

Beckham doesn’t rank highly on the Giants’ WR depth chart. Malik Nabers tops it as the clear No. 1, but that’s not all.

Most indications would suggest that new guy Darnell Mooney and talented rookie Malachi Fields are also both ahead of Beckham.

The Week 1 snap counts played out even worse than that for OBJ.

Fields led the way with 50 snaps. Mooney got 39 snaps, and Nabers had 36.

Then it was Braxton Berrios with 12, and OBJ with 11.

So even though he’s playing, it’s not a ton.

Why Isn’t OBJ Catching Passes?

Beckham simply isn’t the player he once was.

His most recent action in the NFL before this season was with the Dolphins in 2024. He was active for nine games with Miami, and in total, he caught nine passes for 55 yards — averaging a single catch per game.

Beckham, of course, had once been a superstar over five seasons with the Giants.

He then went to the Cleveland Browns before joining the Los Angeles Rams in time to win a Super Bowl.

Beckham didn’t play a down in 2022 due to injury, and then he played 14 games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

Injuries and aging have slowed Beckham down. He isn’t the game-changing player he once was.

OBJ’s Last Catch

Entering Monday Night Football in Week 2, when the Giants play the Rams, it has been nearly two years since Beckham’s last catch.

It came on Dec. 8, 2024, the last game Beckham was active for that season with the Dolphins. They took on the New York Jets and won in overtime, 32-26.

Beckham’s contribution? A 1-yard catch on the only target he got that day from Tua Tagovailoa.

That looked like it might be the end, but Beckham is still hanging around, if mostly in name only.