Dolphins Predicted to Make Intriguing Wide Receiver Decision Before Raiders Game

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver group has been one of the most discussed position rooms on the team this offseason.

After releasing All-Pro Tyreek Hill and trading Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, the team lacked proven receiving options for new quarterback Malik Willis.

The Dolphins then added some players with potential, but one analyst is predicting that the team will be without its most proven wide receiver.

Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Predicted to be Inactive

While discussing on The Dolphins Collective which wide receivers would be able to help out quarterback Malik Willis on off-script plays, The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly was asked about veteran wide receiver Jalen Tolbert and whether his veteran experience could help on said off-script plays. Kelly replied “I don’t even think he’s going to be active.”

Kelly added, “I think you have to factor in special teams value and if I’m sitting one receiver, it’s either going to be Kevin Coleman Jr. or Tolbert… I could have Douglas and Bell both do what Tolbert does, and Tolbert doesn’t bring me any special teams value.”

Jalen Tolbert was the lone veteran free agent addition to the wide receiver room to make the 53-man roster. He is also the Dolphins wide receiver with the best season under his belt, as no other wide receiver on the team has surpassed 600 yards in an NFL season.

In 2024, Tolbert had 610 receiving yards and seven touchdowns while starting 15 games for the Dallas Cowboys.

This preseason, Tolbert totaled four receptions and 57 receiving yards.

Dolphins Rookie Wide Receivers

Instead, the Dolphins will be relying on two rookies and third-year wide receiver Malik Washington to serve as the primary playmakers for Malik Willis.

If Tolbert is indeed inactive and Kevin Coleman Jr. sees the field, Dolphins Wire’s Jason Sarney noted that the team could accomplish some unique history, as he wrote: “What has never happened before in league history is three drafted receivers each recording a reception during Week 1 of their rookie season. Douglas, Bell and Coleman could be that lone trio come Sunday. There have been a few close hits, but in the dozen or so cases, Miami’s young trio could break the ice.”

Of course, the Dolphins are in a rare situation as they added three wide receivers in the draft for the first time since 1975.

While Coleman Jr. is not set to start, the other two drafted receivers, Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, are both listed as starters after an impressive training camp. Regarding the team’s decision to start the pair of rookies, head coach Jeff Hafley said, “Winning is the priority. We’re not going to put a guy out there Week 1 just to see what we have. We believe those guys deserve to start and we’re going to start them. And we’ll find out what we need to work on, how we need to develop them, with winning as a priority.”

Hafley added, “I just want them to go play free, play as fast as they can, as physical as they can, clear mind, fast feet, and let it rip. And however that falls, we’ll look at it. We’ll work to get better and improve as we go.”