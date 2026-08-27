Ex-Dolphins Wide Receiver Signs With NFC Contender

The Miami Dolphins have been busy making roster moves as they try to settle on the 53 players they will keep before Week 1 of the regular season.

That has meant the team has made some tough decisions and cut ties with players who have impressed in the past. Recently, the Dolphins cut ties with a wide receiver, who the team selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Fortunately for the receiver, he was quickly able to land on a new team.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Signs With Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tahj Washington.

Regarding the move, The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly posted on X: “The best GM in football signed Tahj Washington.”

Prior to Washington signing with the Eagles, Kelly posted on X: “Tahj Washington can play. Sometimes it’s timing. He got hurt when he had a chance to impress in OTA. He’s been playing from behind since. But he hasn’t been as disappointing as others.”

Meanwhile, Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala wrote of the move: “Washington will have a lot of work to do if he wants to make the roster in Philadelphia, especially considering the Eagles play on Friday and then have to cut their roster down to 53 players by Sunday night.”

After being drafted in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Washington then missed his rookie season after suffering an injury prior to training camp.

The 2024 draft pick then impressed prior to the 2025 season. In three preseason games, Washington totaled 116 receiving yards on 11 receptions. Following his impressive preseason, Washington earned a spot on Miami’s 53-man roster in 2025.

While the Dolphins may have seen potential in Washington, that failed to translate to the regular season. Even with Tyreek Hill missing most of the season, Washington rarely saw the field. When he did, he caught one pass for 12 yards. Washington also fumbled on his first career catch. In 2026, Washington did not make a major impact during training camp or the preseason. Perhaps the final nail in the coffin of his Dolphins tenure was his fumbled snap.

When Washington was drafted, it was widely viewed as good value for Miami, as NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected him as a fifth-round talent.Maybe the Eagles can get the most out of his talent now.

Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver

With Washington no longer in the room, Miami must still make decisions on the future of several wide receivers. Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, Malik Washington and Kevin Coleman Jr. appear locks to make Miami’s 53-man roster; however, the veteran wide receivers have failed to make an impact and are all currently on the bubble.

Regarding the wide receiver room, Omar Kelly gave them a D grade. Kelly wrote: “Rookie receivers Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman Jr. have had solid camps when healthy, but they are still cutting their teeth as professionals. Chris Bell began working his way back from the left knee injury he suffered in November, but hasn’t been cleared for contract yet. All three rookies will safely back it onto Miami’s 53-man roster, along with Malik Washington, who is a reliable slot receiver and return specialist. It’s anyone’s guess which veteran receiver – Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Jalen Reagor, Theo Wease Jr., Terrace Marshall or A.J. Henning lands likely the fifth spot for receivers on the 53-man roster, but Henning has been the top performer in camp’s first three weeks. Miami would benefit from claiming another young receiver with upside.”