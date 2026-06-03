Dolphins Could Cut Ties With Former Super Bowl Champion Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins underwent a roster transformation. The team cut ties with most of its high-priced veterans, and did not re-sign many veteran free agents.

The Dolphins did so as they prioritized cap flexibility for the 2027 season, as the team is likely entering a rebuilding process. However, there were a few moves the Dolphins made that went against this philosophy.

One of those moves was Miami re-signing former Super Bowl champion linebacker Willie Gay to a one-year deal. Now, after the 2026 NFL Draft, Gay’s roster spot may be in danger and the team could look to trade him.

Miami Dolphins Could Trade Linebacker

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton listed a player each NFL team should consider trading before the season. For the Miami Dolphins, Moton listed linebacker Willie Gay.

Moton wrote:

“The Miami Dolphins re-signed Willie Gay Jr. on a one-year, $3 million deal, but that doesn’t preclude him from a potential trade.

After the Dolphins re-signed Gay, they selected linebackers Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis in the second and fourth rounds of the draft.

Despite a roster teardown, Miami still has Jordyn Brooks, who wants a new deal with no guaranteed money left on his contract. Tyrel Dodson also has one non-guaranteed year left on his deal.

The Dolphins have a crowded linebacker room of veterans and rookies. Gay only played 12 percent of the defensive snaps last season. If Miami thins the rotation at that position, he could be the first to go.

At 28, Gay is in his prime with 57 starts on his six-year resume. He could catch on as a lead linebacker with another team.”

Gay had an interesting 2025 season with the team, as many reporters stated that he was a training camp standout for the team last season. Despite this, he failed to secure a starting role with the team as Miami’s linebacker duties were mostly occupied by All-Pro Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson.

As a result, Gay had a career-low 20 combined tackles as he started the fewest games in any of his six-year NFL career. Gay played in only 12.2% of Miami’s defensive snaps during the season. However, Miami’s new front office and coaching staff opted to re-sign him to a $3 million contract.

Miami Dolphins Linebackers

Despite the contract, Gay’s path to playing time only got more difficult. As Moton mentioned, the Dolphins added Rodriguez and Louis in the draft.

During last year’s training camp, Miami Herald writer Omar Kelly posted on X, “I stand on this. Willie Gay has been a top 5 performer of camp. Not just on defense. Every single day he’s balling.”

However, Rodriguez will likely provide immediate competition as the Dolphins selected him with the 43rd overall pick.

ESPN’s Field Yates listed Rodriguez as one of the Day 2 selections most likely to make an instant impact. Yates wrote of Rodriguez:

“Rodriguez boosted his stock as much as anyone in the 2026 draft class over the past year. He is rangy, instinctive and intelligent, and he has a rare ability to generate turnovers (he forced seven fumbles and intercepted four passes in 2025).

The Dolphins are at the ground floor of their rebuild, but pairing Rodriguez with veteran inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks is reason for excitement. Rodriguez will be a team leader and a productive player in no time.”