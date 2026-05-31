‘Underrated’ 35-Sack Defender Wants To Retire With Dolphins

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins have cut ties with most of their veteran players in an effort to improve their salary cap situation and get younger.

After a disappointing 2025 season, Miami released or traded the following players: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb, Tua Tagovailoa and Minkah Fitzpatrick. However, one of the few veterans who remains is interior defensive lineman Zach Sieler, who agreed to an extension with the team prior to the 2025 season.

Now, despite the Dolphins entering a rebuild, Sieler has provided some clarity on his future with the team.

Miami Dolphins’ Zach Sieler Sends Strong Message

Defensive lineman Zach Sieler, who has been previously called the most underrated member of the Miami Dolphins, stated during OTAs that he wanted to retire with the team. Sieler, 30, has totaled 25.5 sacks over the past three seasons, which included two consecutive double-digit sack seasons. Prior to joining the Dolphins in 2019, Sieler previously played for the Baltimore Ravens.

During OTAs Sieler was candid with reporters about his role and future on the team, as he said “I told Zeek [Biggers] and them from Day 1, you can ask them. I told them, y’all are here to take my job and that’s my job not to let you. And there’s no hard feelings, the only thing that happens there if my home’s not here, it’s not here, but I really still feel like it’s here. I love it here. My home is here. My wife and I love it down here. We want to make a name and I want to retire a Dolphin, so I’ll do whatever it takes to stay here.

It’s been exciting. The fan base here is incredible. There’s so much more to Miami than what you think of when you think of South Beach. There’s the whole Everglades, the countryside, all that kind of stuff is incredible, so we love it here.”

Regarding Miami’s new coaching staff, Sieler said, “I think these coaches have done a great job of – I told I told them this year, like, look, it’s open market, man. Go play, go make a play. There’s no ties to anybody. Go out there and win a job. I think when you breed that competition, you start with that from Day 1, you can really do something special here obviously.”

Zach Sieler’s Dolphins Career

Sieler is perhaps the biggest success story from the 2019 Dolphins rebuilding season. During that season, he was claimed off the Ravens practice squad and quickly became an impact player for the Dolphins. Since that point, Sieler has started 82 games and registered 35.5 sacks and 59 tackles for loss with the team.

However, it is fair to note that Sieler’s sack total is likely boosted by the quality of defensive linemen he has played with. During his two double-digit sack seasons, he played alongside Christian Wilkins in 2023, who himself had a Pro Bowl-caliber season, and Calais Campbell in 2024, who may have been Miami’s MVP that season.

Once those two players left and Sieler was paired with rookie Kenneth Grant in 2025, Sieler struggled to achieve those same sack totals, as his 5.5 sacks were his lowest number since 2022.

This season, Sieler will have a chance to enter Miami’s top 10 in career sacks., as he’s 3.5 sacks behind A.J. Duhe.