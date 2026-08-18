Dolphins Update Zach Sieler’s Status for Week 1 Game vs. Raiders

The Miami Dolphins have shared an injury update on star defensive tackle Zach Sieler ahead of the 2026 regular season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Head coach Jeff Hafley said Sieler will suit up for the first game of the season, reports Barry Jackson and C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald. The lineman has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury. He is not practicing on Tuesday, August 18.

Sieler’s status for a Week 2 preseason matchup against the New York Giants is unclear. He did not participate in the joint practice against the Washington Commanders last week.

Miami Dolphins Injury Update: Defensive Tackle Zach Sieler Will Play in Week 1 Against Las Vegas Raiders

Sieler is coming off a relatively down 2025 campaign. After back-to-back seasons of double-digit sacks, he brought down opposing quarterbacks just 5.5 times last year. Sieler did manage to stay on the field for all 17 games. He’s been remarkably durable this decade. The veteran lineman has missed just two games over the past six seasons. Both of those misses came in 2024.

The 30-year-old Sieler is in the second season of a three-year, $67.75 million extension. The contract includes $44 million in guaranteed money. Sieler’s deal carries an $11.42 million cap hit for the 2026 season. It’s a somewhat inexpensive value, but represents the largest cap hit on the team.

Miami’s defense ranked 22nd in yards allowed per game last year. The unit ceded 24.9 points per game, which ranked 24th in the league. The pass rush, led by Sieler, accumulated 39 sacks. It was a middling performance by a group in a transition season after head coach Mike McDaniel was let go.

Who Will Step Up Until Sieler Returns?

Sieler led the defense in snaps last season. His continued absence from practice will open up reps for the rest of the defensive line. The unit includes Chop Robinson, Kenneth Grant, and Josh Uche as the projected starters on the current depth chart. Clelin Ferrell, Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers, and Robert Beal Jr. will operate directly behind that group.

Miami made a whopping 13 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Those selections didn’t include a defensive lineman until the last pick. The Dolphins took Max Llewellyn out of Iowa with the 22nd selection of the seventh round. The 24-year-old played four seasons for the Hawkeyes. Llewellyn racked up a dozen sacks over his final two years of college ball.

Defensive line depth should be a relative strength with Uche and David Ojabo joining a proven group. Miami won’t expect much from Llewellyn right away, but he could contribute later in the season. Having a healthy Sieler will be crucial for the unit to begin the year.