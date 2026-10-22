Dolphins Trade Pitch Sends Key Starter to Super Bowl Contender

At 0-5, it would not be shocking to see the Miami Dolphins become sellers at the trade deadline.

In fact, Miami has operated as a seller since before the season, as they traded key starters Jaylen Waddle and Minkah Fitzpatrick for draft capital this offseason. Additionally, they moved on from veterans such as Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, Bradley Chubb and Darren Waller.

By all means, the Dolphins are embracing a youth movement. While some of the team’s rookie players have performed well and exceeded expectations, the team still has a long way to go before being playoff contenders.

As a result, Miami’s oldest non-special-teams player is becoming a potential trade target for teams looking to add a talented defensive lineman.

Miami Dolphins Defensive Lineman Might Be Traded

Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame included Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler among 15 players who might be traded before the deadline.

Verderame wrote: “Sieler is an interesting trade chip. On one hand, he’s already 31 and he’s signed through 2029 with base salaries of $12.6 million, $15.4 million and $16.2 million, respectively. In short, he’s not cheap to acquire. Conversely, none of that money is guaranteed, and he could be traded for and then released for no dead cap charge if things don’t work out. For Miami, it makes sense to move on, but what’s the right price point? Since 2023, Sieler has 27.5 sacks.”

Verderame named the playoff-contending Detroit Lions as a possible trade destination for Sieler. The Lions currently have one of the NFL’s best offenses, but have allowed the third-most points in the league this season. Adding Sieler would certainly improve that area of the ball for Detroit.

Sieler is currently Miami’s longest-tenured player, as he’s been here since the 2019 season when the Dolphins claimed him from the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad.

Regarding trade rumors, Sieler made it clear his preference was to stay with the Dolphins. Sieler said, “I know people say rumors or talk whatever this time of year, but I’m here focused playing games here, win as a Dolphin, man. And we’re doing a great thing. I’m excited for this next week coming up and coming off the bye ready to roll. I love it here. I’ve been here for how long? I want to win here as a Dolphin. I think Hafley, Sully have done an amazing job here. I’m excited to see this team growing and where we’re going and get some wins.”

Potential Zach Sieler Trade

While Sieler’s preference is to stay in Miami, Dolphins on SI’s Tyler Carmona argued that Miami should at least entertain the idea, as he wrote: “For teams with legitimate postseason aspirations, giving up a draft pick or a promising young player for a proven veteran who could help them win right now might be worth the sacrifice.

And in Miami’s case, things can’t get much worse without Sieler, and he won’t be getting any younger by the time the Dolphins are ready to possibly compete again.

There’s no question the Ferris State product still has something left in the tank, but another 10-sack season is becoming increasingly difficult to envision. After cranking out double digits in consecutive seasons from 2023 to 2024, his production dipped to 5.5 sacks last year, and he’s at two through five games in 2026…

As a team captain, he has value to Miami beyond his play on the field, but the team still would have to at least consider the idea of getting a solid draft pick if given the opportunity.”