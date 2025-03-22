Hi, Subscriber

Wilson Sees “Great Fit” with the Dolphins

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Miami Dolphins QB Zach Wilson
Getty
Zach Wilson with the Denver Broncos

After being drafted by the New York Jets second-overall in 2021 and spending last year with the Denver Broncos, Zach Wilson has recently signed with the Miami Dolphins.

The fifth-year quarterback joined Wednesday’s episode of “Drive Time with Travis Wingfield” to talk about joining the Fins and sees them as “a great fit.”

“I think it’s going to be a great fit just with what I’m looking for, the type of offense, the amount of information I’ll be able to learn from these guys. I think it couldn’t have been a better match,” he said.

Wilson also noted that he really likes head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell and their creativity on offense.

“There’s obviously a lot of speed on the field. It’s been one of those teams that on film you know when I try to watch film of the offense, you can’t really replicate anything they’re doing because they’re extremely explosive with what they have. And coach does a great job of altering things to his players and what their best strong suits are,” he said.

Wilson loves to play in Miami

Wilson knows Miami very well from his years with the New York Jets. Coming from the bitter cold of New York, the higher temperatures down south were a nice break during the season.

“This was always one of my favorite stadiums, if not my favorite stadium, just because every year we played Miami December or January and it was freezing wherever we were at and I was like, ‘Man, I can’t wait to get to that Miami game where we get to enjoy some sun,‘” he said.

Wilson could play a significant role

In three seasons with the Jets, Wilson threw for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. The Jets were 12-21 during that three-year period in games he started.

Last year, the Jets were clearly going with Aaron Rodgers as their guy and Wilson was the odd man out. He was sent to the Broncos before the 2024 season for a late-round pick swap and ended up not playing for the team at all last year. Still, he did relish his time in Denver despite the team going with rookie Bo Nix at quarterback all season.

“They were phenomenal. It was almost a different look at playing the position. I felt like I was able to get on my feet and learn a ton of new things and felt like I was playing good ball. I’m excited to kind of find what’s next in the journey,” he said.

While Tua Tagovailoa is the clear-cut starter for the Dolphins since he signed a four-year, $212.4 million deal in July of 2024, his health is an ongoing concern. In addition to his injuries in college while at the University of Alabama, the 27-year old has suffered three concussions since joining the NFL in 2020. If Tua suffers a serious injury again, Wilson could see a chance for significant playing time.

Micah Warren Micah Warren has been covering the NFL - and sports in general - since 2006, and he began writing for Heavy in 2025. Previously, he has written for Off the Record, GCobb.com, Blast Magazine and other sports and non-sports-related outlets. Micah used to host the "Cheap Shots" podcast with former NFL TE Luther Broughton. More about Micah Warren

Read More

Miami Dolphins Players

De'Von Achane's headshot D. Achane
Terron Armstead's headshot T. Armstead
Jake Bailey's headshot J. Bailey
Quinton Bell's headshot Q. Bell
Tarik Black's headshot T. Black
Ethan Bonner's headshot E. Bonner
Larry Borom's headshot L. Borom
Will Bradley-King's headshot W. Bradley-King
Aaron Brewer's headshot A. Brewer
K.J. Britt's headshot K. Britt
Jordyn Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Pharaoh Brown's headshot P. Brown
Artie Burns's headshot A. Burns
Elijah Campbell's headshot E. Campbell
Jackson Carman's headshot J. Carman
Bradley Chubb's headshot B. Chubb
Jordan Colbert's headshot J. Colbert
Tanner Conner's headshot T. Conner
Bump Cooper's headshot B. Cooper
Braeden Daniels's headshot B. Daniels
James Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Ashtyn Davis's headshot A. Davis
Matt Dickerson's headshot M. Dickerson
Tyrel Dodson's headshot T. Dodson
Storm Duck's headshot S. Duck
Liam Eichenberg's headshot L. Eichenberg
Dee Eskridge's headshot D. Eskridge
Erik Ezukanma's headshot E. Ezukanma
Neil Farrell's headshot N. Farrell
Blake Ferguson's headshot B. Ferguson
Willie Gay's headshot W. Gay
Cameron Goode's headshot C. Goode
Ryan Hayes's headshot R. Hayes
Julian Hill's headshot J. Hill
Tyreek Hill's headshot T. Hill
Chasen Hines's headshot C. Hines
Alec Ingold's headshot A. Ingold
Dequan Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Austin Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Isaiah Johnson's headshot I. Johnson
Benito Jones's headshot B. Jones
Mohamed Kamara's headshot M. Kamara
Kader Kohou's headshot K. Kohou
Jason Maitre's headshot J. Maitre
Bayron Matos's headshot B. Matos
Alexander Mattison's headshot A. Mattison
Derrick McLendon's headshot D. McLendon
Patrick McMorris's headshot P. McMorris
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
Andrew Meyer's headshot A. Meyer
Grayson Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Patrick Paul's headshot P. Paul
Jaelan Phillips's headshot J. Phillips
Jalen Ramsey's headshot J. Ramsey
Chop Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Hayden Rucci's headshot H. Rucci
Jason Sanders's headshot J. Sanders
Zach Sieler's headshot Z. Sieler
Jonnu Smith's headshot J. Smith
Cam Smith's headshot C. Smith
Kion Smith's headshot K. Smith
Ryan Stonehouse's headshot R. Stonehouse
Tua Tagovailoa's headshot T. Tagovailoa
Channing Tindall's headshot C. Tindall
Jaylen Waddle's headshot J. Waddle
Tahj Washington's headshot T. Washington
Malik Washington's headshot M. Washington
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's headshot N. Westbrook-Ikhine
Zach Wilson's headshot Z. Wilson
Jaylen Wright's headshot J. Wright

Comments

Wilson Sees “Great Fit” with the Dolphins

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x