Wilson Sees “Great Fit” with the Dolphins

After being drafted by the New York Jets second-overall in 2021 and spending last year with the Denver Broncos, Zach Wilson has recently signed with the Miami Dolphins.

The fifth-year quarterback joined Wednesday’s episode of “Drive Time with Travis Wingfield” to talk about joining the Fins and sees them as “a great fit.”

“I think it’s going to be a great fit just with what I’m looking for, the type of offense, the amount of information I’ll be able to learn from these guys. I think it couldn’t have been a better match,” he said.

Wilson also noted that he really likes head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell and their creativity on offense.

“There’s obviously a lot of speed on the field. It’s been one of those teams that on film you know when I try to watch film of the offense, you can’t really replicate anything they’re doing because they’re extremely explosive with what they have. And coach does a great job of altering things to his players and what their best strong suits are,” he said.

Wilson loves to play in Miami

Wilson knows Miami very well from his years with the New York Jets. Coming from the bitter cold of New York, the higher temperatures down south were a nice break during the season.

“This was always one of my favorite stadiums, if not my favorite stadium, just because every year we played Miami December or January and it was freezing wherever we were at and I was like, ‘Man, I can’t wait to get to that Miami game where we get to enjoy some sun,‘” he said.

Wilson could play a significant role

In three seasons with the Jets, Wilson threw for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. The Jets were 12-21 during that three-year period in games he started.

Last year, the Jets were clearly going with Aaron Rodgers as their guy and Wilson was the odd man out. He was sent to the Broncos before the 2024 season for a late-round pick swap and ended up not playing for the team at all last year. Still, he did relish his time in Denver despite the team going with rookie Bo Nix at quarterback all season.

“They were phenomenal. It was almost a different look at playing the position. I felt like I was able to get on my feet and learn a ton of new things and felt like I was playing good ball. I’m excited to kind of find what’s next in the journey,” he said.

While Tua Tagovailoa is the clear-cut starter for the Dolphins since he signed a four-year, $212.4 million deal in July of 2024, his health is an ongoing concern. In addition to his injuries in college while at the University of Alabama, the 27-year old has suffered three concussions since joining the NFL in 2020. If Tua suffers a serious injury again, Wilson could see a chance for significant playing time.