Vikings’ Aaron Jones Exits Colts Contest With Scary-Looking Injury

The Minnesota Vikings leaned on running back Aaron Jones Sr. to a significant extent during their 5-0 run to start the season, but injury was always a danger given his usage rate and that risk appears to have caught up with the team during its Week 7 contest against the Indianapolis Colts.

Early in the fourth quarter, quarterback Kyler Murray pitched the football to Jones on a speed option play, who scampered up the right sideline for a gain of 17 yards. However, he took a big hit to end the run, after which Jones limped off the field.

Television cameras caught team doctors treating Jones on the sideline, during which he slammed his hand down on the bench in obvious anger and frustration. And the visuals got no better after that.

“Aaron Jones, who has been playing with a sprained left MCL, went straight to the blue tent after getting hit on that 17-yard run,” Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported via X.

The broadcast team updated Jones’ condition late in the fourth quarter, noting that he remained on the sideline with his helmet on. However, he also had a brace on his left knee.

Vikings Leaned Heavily on Aaron Jones Sr. During Jordan Mason’s Absence

Jones’ workload began to decrease in Week 7 against the Colts with the return of running back Jordan Mason from a thumb fracture that he suffered during Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

Before his injury, Jones had tallied eight carries for 26 yards. He also caught one pass. Heading into Week 7, Jones had tallied 410 yards and two rushing TDs on 97 carries. He’d also added 12 catches for 72 receiving yards.

Jones is playing this season, his 10th in the league, at 32 years old.

The author will update this post.