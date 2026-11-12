Vikings Predicted to Take Another Shot at QB in First Round of 2027 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings made one of the biggest moves of the NFL trade deadline to bring back Kirk Cousins. The Vikings hope the deal will propel the team to the top of the very competitive NFC North and to a deep playoff run.

But Minnesota’s quarterback issues are hardly solved in the long run. Cousins, who turned 38 years old in August, will be a free agent in March.

So, in his post-NFL trade deadline mock draft, The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner had the Vikings addressing quarterback yet again next April. Notably, Baumgardner projected Minnesota to fill the need with a very notable name — Arch Manning.

The NFL draft pundit slotted Manning to the Vikings at No. 23 overall in the first round.

“Manning has had a challenging season. At many points, he’s looked like a player who needs another year of college. His physical skill set is impossible to ignore, though, maybe even for a Minnesota team that has recently been down this road,” wrote Baumgardner.

Manning has experienced an up-and-down campaign for Texas this fall. In nine games overall, he has posted a 66.1% completion percentage and 8 yards per pass average. Manning also has 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Will Vikings Draft Another Quarterback in 2027?

The Arch Manning-Vikings prediction right after the NFL trade deadline should raise plenty of eyebrows. The reaction will likely be two-fold — the Vikings dedicating more valuable resources behind center and the Manning name.

Minnesota trying to develop another quarterback in 2027, though, could make sense.

By next spring, the Vikings may be exhausted with the league’s veteran options. The team struck out with its Kyler Murray-Carson Wentz combination this season. The team may want to try a different approach next year.

If the organization goes back to the development option, why not grab the best available prospect in the first round? That could especially be the strategy after losing a third-rounder in the Cousins deal (although the Vikings have another 2027 third-rounder).

In Baumgardner’s latest mock, Manning was the fourth quarterback off the board.

Whether the Vikings pursue a first-round signal-caller could come down to how well Cousins plays. If he excels and leads Minnesota to the championship game or further, then perhaps another Cousins reunion on a 1-year deal in 2027 makes sense.

The Vikings are also more likely to prefer that if they keep their defense mostly intact next year. Should Minnesota lose some of its playmakers on that side of the ball or terrific defensive play-caller Brian Flores leaves to be a head coach, the Vikings will probably be more likely to go with the younger option at quarterback.

Minnesota Will Be in 2027 Quarterback Market Regardless?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano didn’t specifically address the 2027 quarterback draft class. But the two insiders discussed Minnesota’s future at quarterback Wednesday.

The insiders painted the Vikings as disappointed they had to give up valuable draft capital for Cousins after the investments they made in the position the past two years. But with the team’s defense playing so well, the organization had little choice.

With that in mind, though, the ESPN insiders seemed to characterize the Cousins move as strictly one for 2026.

“The Vikings owed it to this season’s roster to make sure they weren’t caught short again at quarterback,” Graziano wrote. “They will be back on this hamster wheel next spring, but it was important to them that they stop it from spinning for the rest of this season at least.

“Cousins helps them do that in theory.”

Graziano seemed to imply regardless of how Cousins plays, the Vikings will be in the quarterback market again next year. That could very well turn Manning into a Minnesota target come draft time.