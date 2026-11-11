Vikings Add Former Packers Running Back & 6-Foot, 229-Pound Linebacker

With the 2026 trade deadline in the rearview, Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings have added help on both sides of the ball in the form of Damon Bankston and a more familiar face, Josh Ross.

“The #Vikings have signed RB Damon Bankston and LB Josh Ross to the practice squad,” the Vikings posted on X on November 11.

Bankston is notably a former Green Bay Packers back and returner.

The Vikings will face the Packers in Week 10 to close out their regular-season series. A former undrafted free agent, Bankston has yet to see the field in a game this season, but he has touted his ability as a pass catcher out of the backfield and can contribute in the return game, too.

“A lot of coaches are big on the fact that I can catch out of the backfield,” Bankston said, per KRQE’s Bradley Benson in April. “I feel like that’s one of the biggest assets. For a running back to have the type of year that I had receiving-wise, I think that’s why I’m majorly sought after for sure.”

Bankston has also spent time with the New York Giants, but his role in Minnesota remains unclear.

The Vikings have a standout returner in Myles Price, but no other players have even one return.

Vikings Add Damon Bankston, Josh Ross in Roster Shake-Up

While Bankston is a newcomer, Ross has been with the Vikings before. Ross is another former UDFA, who has spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks. The 6-foot, 229-pound LB has 11 total tackles in 22 regular-season games, all with the Ravens and Seahawks.