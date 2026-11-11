Vikings Hit With Brian Flores Reality Check Amid Kevin O’Connell Questions

The Minnesota Vikings have lost their last two games after starting the year with a pristine 6-0 record. However, their one constant has been the disparity between how well they’ve performed on offense and defense.

The Vikings boast one of the league’s most dominant defenses. Over the first half of the season, they rank second in total defense (280 yards allowed per game) and first in points allowed (14.5 per contest). Defensive coordinator Brian Flores deserves a world of credit for how well they’ve performed.

Conversely, their offense has struggled mightily to pull their weight. Their 266.8 yards per game ranks second-worst. Their 18.3 points per game also ranks 27th in the league, well behind a few teams that’ll be picking at the top of the 2027 NFL Draft.

While the Vikings are bringing Kirk Cousins in to raise the floor on offense, there has been a growing concern as to whether they have the right guy at head coach. Kevin O’Connell has come under major fire for their offensive futility.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes he might be coaching for his job the rest of the way. He also makes an interesting comment on Flores’ status if the Vikings defense continues its trajectory.

“If the Cousins move fails, what happens next could be even more dramatic,” Barnwell wrote. “O’Connell had deservedly earned a reputation as one of the league’s best offensive architects after building successful offenses with Cousins, Dobbs and Darnold under center, but recent results haven’t been quite as promising.

“If the Vikings do squander this dominant defense and miss out on the playoffs in a brutally difficult NFC North, would ownership prioritize keeping Flores around, even if it meant promoting the defensive coordinator to head coach?”

The Vikings Might Be Left With A Very Tough Decision

Even with an early wild card exit, it would be tough to fire a head coach after an 11-win season. If KOC reaches that threshold, his job will probably be secure.

However, the one scenario that could throw a wrench into that plan would be the fear of losing Flores in the offseason coaching cycle. That would be a nightmare scenario for Minnesota, as he’s done a masterful job since becoming their defensive coordinator in 2023.

He immediately helped their defense improve from being a bottom-eight unit in both points and yards allowed for three straight years before his arrival. They reached the top eight in both categories last season and have taken their game to the next level this year.

Flores would be a shoo-in for head-coach interviews this offseason if his previous stint as the Dolphins head coach hadn’t gotten derailed in the manner it did. Still, that hypothetical is far from out of the question with how well he’s had them operating.

If their defense can repeat their first-half performance during the second half of the year, then he’s a lock for the Assistant Coach of the Year Award. He’s also done it with players that many casual fans across the league still haven’t heard of.

Barnwell Isn’t Alone In Questioning KOC’s Job Status With Vikings

Barnwell isn’t going for shock and awe with his comments, either. Sure, O’Connell enjoyed a ton of success in both 2022 and 2024, leading Minnesota to 13 and 14 wins in both of those seasons, respectively. Yes, his offenses were near the top of the league in both of those seasons.

Their offensive success in his other three seasons at the helm (including this one) hasn’t been nearly as impressive, though. They’re getting carried by their defense this season, and the rest of the league is starting to take notice.

NFL Legend Steve Smith Sr. weighed in on his KOC’s job status on Tuesday morning’s edition of Get Up, and he didn’t mince words.

“You have to ask yourself, ‘Is Kevin O’Connell the answer for the Minnesota Vikings as their head coach moving forward?’ ” Smith said. “Not because it [their offense] is bad, but how did we get here? It wasn’t Nolan Teasley. It’s not Brian Flores. Who is it?”

Any way you slice it, it seems O’Connell’s job could be on the line depending on how the rest of the season goes. Kyler Murray was painted as THE problem for Minnesota. While there’s no doubt that he was A problem, he might not have been the only one.

Kevin O’Connell will have to prove that he’s not in the same (sinking) boat.