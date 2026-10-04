Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell Gives Injury Update on Christian Darrisaw, Donovan Jackson

The Minnesota Vikings escaped their Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins with their perfect record intact, but they may have paid a significant price along the offensive line.

Starting left guard Donovan Jackson and left tackle Christian Darrisaw both left Minnesota’s 15-10 win on October 4, and head coach Kevin O’Connell provided an update on both players after the game.

O’Connell told reporters that Jackson “will get imaging,” while Darrisaw experienced concussion symptoms during the second half. The Vikings expect to know more about both players on Monday.

That leaves Minnesota awaiting potentially significant news on the entire left side of its starting offensive line.

Donovan Jackson Set for Imaging After Knee Injury

Jackson exited during the first quarter with what the Vikings announced as a knee injury.

The 2025 first-round pick initially went into the blue medical tent before heading to the locker room. He was first listed as questionable to return before Minnesota downgraded him to out early in the second quarter. Joe Huber replaced Jackson at left guard.

O’Connell’s announcement that Jackson will undergo imaging means the Vikings may not have a firm diagnosis until those tests are completed.

Jackson had started each of Minnesota’s first four games this season after starting 14 games as a rookie. He entered the Dolphins matchup coming off encouraging early-season work alongside Darrisaw, with the Minnesota Star Tribune detailing how the second-year guard had been playing faster and making fewer mistakes.

Christian Darrisaw Reported Concussion Symptoms

Darrisaw’s situation also evolved after he left the game.

The star left tackle was initially reported as dealing with a neck injury and was considered questionable to return. NBC Sports noted that Minnesota had lost both starters on the left side of its line during the victory.

O’Connell’s postgame revelation that Darrisaw experienced concussion symptoms in the second half is therefore the more important development going forward.

The Vikings should provide another update Monday, including whether Darrisaw has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Darrisaw’s health carries particular importance for Minnesota after the veteran tackle dealt with significant knee issues over the previous two seasons. He said during the offseason that his knee felt “great” after his recovery from the multi-ligament injury he originally suffered in 2024.

Vikings Move to 4-0 Despite Offensive Injuries

Minnesota managed to survive the attrition and improve to 4-0, defeating Miami 15-10 despite failing to score a touchdown.

Will Reichard supplied all 15 points on five field goals, while T.J. Hockenson caught 13 passes for 119 yards and Aaron Jones rushed 20 times for 94 yards. The Vikings finished with 336 total yards and controlled possession for more than 39 minutes.

The bigger question coming out of the win is now whether Minnesota will have Jackson and Darrisaw available when it tries to extend its unbeaten start.