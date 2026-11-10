Colts Get Blunt Jonathan Taylor Message Despite Vikings Trade Rumors

Despite the Minnesota Vikings being one of the teams reportedly interested in the Indianapolis Colts‘ Jonathan Taylor. However, the Colts opted to hold onto their star running back rather than trade him leading up to the 4 pm ET trade deadline.

Nonetheless, in the final moments leading up to the deadline, The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero reported on Nov. 10 that the Colts won’t trade Taylor despite multiple teams offering a second-round pick and more for the running back. However, Indianapolis wanted a blockbuster offer to even consider it.

Despite reported interest from teams like the Vikings, the Colts stood pat, but CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco believes that was a mistake by Indianapolis.

“I would have traded him,” Prisco said during a Nov. 10 appearance on “CBS Sports HQ.” You know how I feel about running backs. You’d get something for him. [Taylor is] not a kid anymore. He’s still a good player, don’t get me wrong, but he’s not a kid anymore.

“He’s had tons of carries on that body; he had 930 carries at Wisconsin. That’s a lot of wear and tear on a body. So why not get something back? If you’re in rebuild mode, and clearly they are, why not get something back for him?”

Colts Insider on Jonathan Taylor Decision

Moreover, Prisco isn’t alone in questioning why the Colts didn’t take the best offer for Taylor rather than holding onto him. James Boyd, who covers the Colts for The Athletic, shared his thoughts on Indianapolis’ decision.

“The Colts are devoid of talent nearly everywhere, most notably [at] QB,” Boyd wrote on X on Nov. 10. “Jonathan Taylor is a great player, but if the last two weeks have been an indicator, we won’t be able to tell how great he is because teams will load the box and Indy will keep losing in 2027 and beyond.”

Vikings Get Strong Message on Trading for Kirk Cousins

Although there was no Taylor trade for the Vikings, Minnesota did upgrade their QB position by trading a 2027 third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Kirk Cousins. ESPN’s Mina Kimes shared her thoughts on the Vikings improving their QB position with a player who knows their system.

“I’m also a huge fan of this move,” Kimes said during a Nov. 10 appearance on ESPN. “All season, including during the offseason, we’ve been saying they just need average quarterback play. Statistically, Kirk Cousins has ranked somewhere between the eighth and 12th-best quarterback by just about every metric, which clears that bar. I’ve honestly been pleasantly surprised by his arm strength this season.

“Obviously, he had the Achilles injury, and it took him a while to get back into playing shape. You’re also seeing him become more comfortable under center. I do think he’s limited under pressure, and the mobility isn’t there. But he absolutely gives them enough in terms of pushing the ball downfield and getting this passing attack going.”

Moreover, the Vikings also bring in a player who was playing well for the Raiders this season. Cousins has a passer rating of 97.1 with 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in nine games this season, per StatMuse.