Minnesota Vikings Cut 5-Foot-10, 225-Pound Converted Quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings are moving on from DeeJay Dallas, at least for now.

“Per the NFL transaction wire, the Vikings have released RB DeeJay Dallas from the 53-man roster,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on X on October 23, noting the team emerged from the bye week healthier at the position.

Dallas, 28, is a former fourth-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks, taken 144th overall in 2020. He rushed for 10 yards on three carries and had four catches for 34 yards for the Vikings.

That came in five games, as he held a larger role on special teams during his tenure.

This may not be the last that Vikings fans hear from the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back, though, with Seifert adding in a follow-up post on in after the news, “Returning DeeJay Dallas to the practice squad seems like a reasonable next step.”

Dallas could return to the Vikings following their Week 7 showdown against Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts.

Vikings Cut Former Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas

Dallas has a 127-548-4 line as a runner and a 68-441-2 mark as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

He is a also a capable returner, averaging 25.3 yards per kick and 9.4 yards per punt.

“Dallas was a high school quarterback who came into Miami as a receiver and converted to running back during the 2017 season. The production is modest and the instincts are a work in progress, but there are flashes of run-lane feel and downhill smoothness that could be a sign of future development. He has size, speed and a surprising amount of pop as a finisher,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the 2020 draft.

“Contact balance makes him hard to bring down through contact, but he needs to improve his open-field wiggle. He lacks third-down readiness, but his special teams talent should make up for that. The traits and toughness make him an intriguing upside prospect on Day 3.”

Dallas’ multi-faceted skill set is valuable, particularly for players further down the roster, which is why a return to the Vikings makes sense even after this latest decision.

He has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, and Jacksonville Jaguars.