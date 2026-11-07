Vikings Floated as Suitor for 37-TD Pass-Catcher Days Before NFL Trade Deadline

There’s plenty of chatter around the Minnesota Vikings and the NFL trade deadline. After the Vikings face the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 on Monday night, the team will have roughly 16 hours to make any additions to the roster via trade.

If the Vikings offense continues to struggle, a lot of pundits expect the Vikings to make a major move. They could also make multiple additions, particularly if one isn’t too costly.

One target SI on Vikings’ Trevor Ripley floated as a possibility was Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

On Thursday, Ripley included Goedert on his Minnesota trade deadline big board. Ripley didn’t appear to consider a Vikings deal for Goedert likely, as he included it on his list of “other remaining possible targets” sort of as a footnote.

But as far as tight end targets go, Goedert is one of Minnesota’s top options. The Vikings could add a tight end to help their ailing offense but also as a replacement for injured Josh Oliver.

Goedert has 37 receiving touchdowns in his nine-year NFL career. He posted a career-best 11 touchdowns with the Eagles last season.

In 2026, Goedert has 26 receptions, 258 receiving yards and two scores in six games.

Could Vikings Target Dallas Goedert as TE Addition?

The Vikings still have T.J. Hockenson at tight end. The 29-year-old has 31 receptions, 295 receiving yards and three touchdowns through seven games, which are modest totals. But for Minnesota, he’s second in receiving behind only Justin Jefferson.

With that in mind, the Vikings might be best served to add a run-blocking TE if they acquire a tight end at the deadline. One possibility is Indianapolis Colts‘ Mo Alie-Cox.

Another pass-catching tight end isn’t a bad idea either, though, with the Vikings pretty desperate for an offensive spark.

Minnesota could be interested in Goedert because of the touchdown heater he’s been on since the beginning of last season. In the past 21 games, he has scored 13 touchdowns.