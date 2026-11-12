Packers Defender Downplays Kirk Cousins’ Potential Impact For Vikings

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings go head-to-head in an NFC North duel on Sunday.

The contest features a few key storylines, but none are more paramount than newly acquired Kirk Cousins making his debut/return for the Vikings. Minnesota traded a third-round pick to bring the veteran quarterback, who spent six years in the Twin Cities from 2018 through 2023, back into the fold on Tuesday.

The quarterback position has seemingly been the only one holding the Vikings back this season, and many believe Cousins will fortify that spot. However, Green Bay Packers standout rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton isn’t convinced he’ll have a different impact from what the position has shown thus far.

“He’s a great quarterback, but I don’t think it’s going to change too much,” Dennis-Sutton told reporters on Thursday. “I think they’re going to still stick to their gameplan, stick to their offense, and try to get 18 [Justin Jefferson] the ball. So, I think it’s going to be similar to what they’ve been doing.”

Justin Jefferson Is On Pace For A Career-Low Campaign

Dennis-Sutton looks like a rock-solid player for Green Bay. His 3 sacks are tied for fourth among rookies, and he’s a major reason their defense has played much better than they showed in the season opener against Minnesota. He should probably dig into the scouting report, though.

The issue with the Vikings’ offense pre-Cousins was that they couldn’t get Jefferson the ball. That’s largely why they felt the need to trade for Cousins. If Kyler Murray had built a rapport with Jefferson, the offense would’ve been able to operate effectively.

He’s an alpha receiver, and the offense runs through him. Jefferson hasn’t looked like it this season, though. He has only 31 catches for 393 yards. He’s currently on pace for 954 yards, nearly 100 fewer yards than his lowest yardage output to date.

Cousins should be much better at getting the ball in his hands. Over their 54 games together from 2020 through 2023, Jefferson averaged nearly seven catches per game. He also averaged over 98 receiving yards per game over that span.

Kirk Cousins’ Impact Should Bolster Vikings’ Contender Status

Cousins’ arrival won’t only strengthen Jefferson’s stat line; It should also fortify the Vikings’ playoff chances. Everyone with a working set of eyes knew the quarterback position has been their most glaring issue this season.

Cousins might be entering the twilight of his career at 38, but he’s still playing the position at a high level. His 2,340 passing yards rank fifth, while his 20 passing touchdowns are second to only Joe Burrow.

Sure, Cousins has his flaws, but he’s never played with a defense as good as the Vikings’ this season. They won’t require him to carry the load, and they’ll only need stable play to cement their status as a contender.

If Cousins can pick up where he left off in Las Vegas, then he should be just what they need. Contrary to what Dani Dennis-Sutton knows about the Vikings, they couldn’t say that about their quarterback situation a week ago.