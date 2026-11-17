The Minnesota Vikings have dealt with their fair share of offensive issues this season. The quarterback position is largely to blame for their struggles, but their play up front has also been underwhelming.

Their struggles can be partially attributed to second-year guard Donovan Jackson tearing his meniscus in the team’s Week 4 win over the Dolphins. Many expected the 23-year-old to enjoy a year-three jump next to Christian Darrisaw this season before it got cut short.

However, rumors that it might not have been completely cut short have begun circulating. The Athletic’s Alec Lewis voiced optimism about him potentially being back in the lineup during the playoffs if the Vikings clinch their ticket to the dance.

“I do think there’s a chance. I’ve seen him around the building, and he looks like he’s definitely coming along in his recovery,” Lewis said on Monday’s installment of The Alec Lewis Show. “This team has not put any expectations on that, but they’ve also not ruled anything out. It’s probably a lot to ask, but I do know a lot about how that guy is wired. He is singularly focused on his craft. I can’t rule that out at this point.”

Donovan Jackson Would Provide A Massive Boost To Vikings’ Offensive Line

To Joe Huber’s credit, he’s played remarkably well since stepping in for Jackson in Week 5. The 2025 undrafted free agent hasn’t allowed a single sack in 371 pass-blocking snaps.

However, there’s little doubt whether Jackson would start if he were healthy. With Christian Darrisaw’s struggles this season, he’s arguably their best offensive lineman when healthy.

If Jackson returns to the lineup, they could get creative in deploying him and Huber. The 24-year-old has experience on both sides of the line, and he’d be a quality reserve (or potentially more…) if Jackson can return in January.

Could His Return Signal The End For Will Fries?

Many probably expect Jackson to reclaim the starting left guard spot upon his return. However, right guard Will Fries has arguably been Minnesota’s worst starter up front. Pro Football Focus has tagged him with an abysmal 59.9 overall grade (47th among all qualifying guards) and a 51.2 pass-blocking grade (which ranks 55th).

While relying solely on PFF to judge offensive line play is a dangerous proposition, he also hasn’t passed the eye test this season. Fries has been regularly overwhelmed on the Vikings’ interior and hasn’t lived up to the five-year, $88 million deal they signed him to in the 2025 offseason.

Conversely, Huber has more than held his own. Moving him to right guard might be the most logical way to get their five best big men on the field. It’s worth questioning whether they’d be bold enough to pull that trigger, though. Fries carries a $12 million dead cap hit into next season, and they’d have to eat $8 million if they cut him before the 2028 campaign.

Benching Fries for a former undrafted free agent would all but signal the end of his time in Minnesota. Would they be willing to disregard their previous evaluations (it’s worth noting that he was a Kwesi Adofo-Mensah signing) to get their best situation for a playoff push? Maybe. It’d definitely be a costly trade-off, though.