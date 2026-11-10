Vikings Fans Urge Team to Make Jonathan Taylor Trade Amid Poor Rushing Performance

The Minnesota Vikings offensive performance through the first half of the team’s prime-time bout against the Buffalo Bills has been anything but impressive.

The team has managed just 93 yards of offense. And whilst the focus has been on the unimpressive play of quarterback Carson Wentz as he fills in for Kyler Murray, the Vikings have also struggled in the run game, managing just 17 yards on the ground in the first half.

Aaron Jones Sr.’s play appears to have taken a toll from spending parst of the first half of the season as the team’s bell-cow in the absence of Jordan Mason, who himself has also struggled since returning to the lineup in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Vikings Fans Call For Jonathan Taylor Trade

As Minnesota trail 10-6 to the Bills, and with what can only term a championship caliber defense, many fans have started to implore the team to pick up the phone and make a deal happen to bring in help at running back. Specifically, All-Pro Jonathan Taylor.

“Wasting this Super Bowl caliber defense would be an unforgivable sin. We are 6-1.” One fan wrote during half-time of Monday night’s game. “I don’t want to hear any BS from Nolan Teasley about the practice squad. He better get Kirk Cousins or Jonathan Taylor tomorrow.”

“Vikings: elite defense, no offense, trade deadline tomorrow.” Another user wrote. “Somebody get Jonathan Taylor on a plane 🫡”.

Will the Vikings Actually Move For Jonathan Taylor?

Taylor will likely not come cheap. The Giants reportedly offered a 2nd and 5th round pick in exchange for the 27-year old’s services late last week, in a offer that was promptly withdrawn.

Some around the NFL believe that were the Colts to receive a similar offer ahead of the deadline, they may well accept it.

The Vikings will probably not want to pay that sort of a premium for a 27-year old tailback who has already a substantial amount of carries between college and the pros so far in his career. But if Indianapolis lower their asking price or Minnesota gets very desperate, it is theoretically a possibility.