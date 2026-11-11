Vikings Cut Ties With Ex-Chiefs 300-Pound Draft Pick

Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t the only release the Minnesota Vikings made Tuesday.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Vikings parted ways with guard C.J. Hanson and tackle Corey Robinson from the practice squad Tuesday. Both players spent under a week with the team.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Hanson began his career as a seventh-round pick for the Kansas City Chiefs. In two seasons with the Chiefs, he appeared in four games.

The guard played 32 offensive snaps, including 31 during the 2024 campaign. He also received 12 snaps on special teams.

Robinson went unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft. The offensive tackle spent the summer with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Vikings on November 5.

Vikings Release C.J. Hanson, Corey Robinson From Practice Squad

Hanson was arguably a very good find for the Chiefs as a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The interior offensive lineman was a consistent three-year starter and captain at Holy Cross.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein considered him a sixth-round pick during the pre-draft process.

“Hanson plays with terrific technique and gets into Phase 1 of his pass and run blocks with good balance and positioning. His hand placement as a run blocker is above average, while his pass punch is well-timed and accurate,” wrote Zierlein. “Hanson does the right things, but he simply lacks the play strength needed to match up with NFL defensive tackles.

“Hanson could be a potential late-round or free-agent target for a team looking to add muscle and mass during a year on the practice squad.”

The Chiefs waived Hanson with an injury designation before the 2026 regular season started. His next opportunity came with the Vikings on November 5.

Robinson played college football at Kansas, Georgia Tech and Arkansas. During the 2025 campaign, Robinson helped the Razorbacks reach 500 yards of offense in six of his 12 games.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. Return to Vikings?

More than likely, the Vikings moved on from Hanson and Robinson in part with another move in mind.

Minnesota terminated Beckham’s contract Tuesday to create a roster spot for quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Vikings acquired Cousins in a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders at the NFL trade deadline.

Multiple reports indicate the Vikings will bring back Beckham on the practice squad. That at least partially explains the offensive linemen departures.

Beckham made his Vikings debut Monday night against the Buffalo Bills. Prior to that, he was on the team’s practice squad for about a month.

The 34-year-old wideout didn’t have a catch or a target versus the Bills.

If Beckham officially returns on the Vikings practice squad, the team could activate him as a game day elevation three more times this season. That’s the maximum amount of times a team can do that, per NFL rules. But with each new practice squad stint, that game day elevation counter resets.

Of course, the Vikings could sign the wideout back to the active roster as well. That’s the move Minnesota chose to do before Monday’s game.