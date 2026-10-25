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Vikings Announce Major Harrison Smith News After Game-Winning INT vs. Colts

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Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith recorded his 40th interception to end the game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Minnesota Vikings veteran safety Harrison Smith called game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. His pick of quarterback Daniel Jones with a little more than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter ended any hopes of an Indianapolis comeback.

It also put Smith in a very exclusive club.

The interception was the safety’s 40th of his 15-year NFL career. With the pick, he joined the 40/20 club — 40 interceptions and 20 sacks in a career.

The Vikings highlighted the accomplishment on the team’s official X account after the win in Week 7.

Smith is only the third player in NFL history with at least 40 interceptions and 20 sacks. The other two are Pro Football Hall of Fame members Ronde Barber and Charles Woodson.

Thanks in part to Smith’s interception Sunday, the Vikings stayed undefeated, improving to 6-0. The Vikings defeated the Colts 16-10.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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Vikings Announce Major Harrison Smith News After Game-Winning INT vs. Colts

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